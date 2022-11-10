FS: Gigabtye Aorus Master 3080 10GB w/ EK Full cover waterblock.

PP F&F

Non-mined Gigabyte 3080 10GB. Purchased from Newegg December 2021 as part of a combo.When water cooled the factory OC BIOS will boost to >2K core clock. I run it under-volted to 0.975 and power limited to 100%. It typically holds around 1950mhz when under full load @ ~45c.I would prefer to sell this as a water-blocked card only, I am not interested in reinstalling the silly LCD equipped massive factory cooler. I would send it along in case it was needed for warranty purposes.Reinstalling the factory air cooler would require skill and patience due to the cooler having an LCD and several mini-molex connectors with short leads that would have to be reconnected very tediously while aligning the the giant brick of a cooler.The water-block is an EK Quantum Vector Extreme with matching QVE machined backplate.Looking for. No trades. Must have good refs.Shipping to US 48 only, with signature confirmation.Heatware under azzkiker