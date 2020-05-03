FS: Giant Boxes of SATA Cables + Two Pin Power Buttons

http://imgur.com/8k3Qh2T

http://imgur.com/WAUV10e

My box of SATA cables has slowly been growing larger and multiplied into boxes. There's various lengths, colors, right angle, and straight connectors. Some are new although most are used. This is mostly just passing these along to someone that can put them to use.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Bundles of power buttons: $15 Shipped