FS: Ghost S1 Ryzen ITX PC with 3060 ti, Synology DS220+ combo, Dell ryzen laptop, 4 Bay U-NAS

Photos available here
Ghost S1 ITX PC - $700 shipped
This was my old PC and worked great. Ended up wanting something with a bit more power. Original boxes not included. Screws included and PSU cables. Case has some wear but is overall in great shape.
- Ghost S1 - LOUQE Case
- ROG STRIX B450-I GAMING Motherboard
- Ryzen 7 5700X
- GeForce RTX™ 3060 Ti GAMING OC 8G
- ADATA XPG SX8200 Pro 1TB Gen3 NVME
- Western Digital SN570 2TB Gen3 NVME
- Crucial 3200 MHz 16gb (8GBx2) BLS8G4D32AESBK (runs fine at 2600mhz, 3200mhz not stable)
- Noctua NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition Low Profile CPU Cooler
- Corsair SF600 600 Watt, SFX, 80+ Platinum Certified Modular Power Supply
Synology DS220+ NAS Bundle - $430 shipped
Not a lot of usage. Opted for something with more upgradability and quieter hard drives. Original Synology box and accessories included. Looking to sell as a bundle. Apple TV works great but has some scruffs on it.
https://www.synology.com/en-us/products/DS220+
- Upgraded with 4gb memory, 6gb total
- 2x 14gb WD HC530, Manufacturer Recertified, 2 Year Warranty. Low hours, less than 3 days
- 32gb Apple TV 4K 1st Gen
UNAS NS-402 4 Bay NAS - $270 shipped
In good condition, couple of scratches on the case. I was running Unraid on this but decided I didn't want to deal with tweaking everything, bought a 4 bay Synology instead. OS is wiped, you'll need to load your own. Not all OS's will install on EMMC. Includes accessories but not the original box.
https://www.u-nas.com/xcart/cart.php?target=product&product_id=17698
- J4125 Quad-core CPU
- 16G EMMC
- 4G DDR4, supports up to 32GB
- 4x 2.5 Gigabit LAN
Dell Inspiron 14 5425 - $320 shipped
Was accidentally dropped.. Corner's are damaged and there's a couple dents on the lid. I had stickers on it to cover the dents. All damage is cosmetic, functions 100% fine. Screen is in great condition. Keyboard and trackpad in great shape. Includes original charger, does not include original box.
https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/inspiron-14-laptop/spd/inspiron-14-5425-laptop
- Windows 10 Pro
- 14" 1920 x 1200 60hz, 250 nit display
- Ryzen 7 5825U
- 16gb (Upgradable)
- 512 GB
- Finger print reader
Last edited: