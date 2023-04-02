FS: Ghost S1 Ryzen ITX PC with 3060 ti, Synology DS220+ combo, Dell ryzen laptop, 4 Bay U-NAS

Ghost S1 - LOUQE Case

ROG STRIX B450-I GAMING Motherboard

Ryzen 7 5700X

GeForce RTX™ 3060 Ti GAMING OC 8G

ADATA XPG SX8200 Pro 1TB Gen3 NVME

Western Digital SN570 2TB Gen3 NVME

Crucial 3200 MHz 16gb (8GBx2) BLS8G4D32AESBK (runs fine at 2600mhz, 3200mhz not stable)

Noctua NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition Low Profile CPU Cooler

Corsair SF600 600 Watt, SFX, 80+ Platinum Certified Modular Power Supply

Upgraded with 4gb memory, 6gb total

2x 14gb WD HC530, Manufacturer Recertified, 2 Year Warranty. Low hours, less than 3 days

32gb Apple TV 4K 1st Gen

J4125 Quad-core CPU

16G EMMC

4G DDR4, supports up to 32GB

4x 2.5 Gigabit LAN

Windows 10 Pro

14" 1920 x 1200 60hz, 250 nit display

Ryzen 7 5825U

16gb (Upgradable)

512 GB

Finger print reader

Hi everyone. In the Seattle area if you're local. Heat in sig. It may take me 2-4 days to ship things out due to my scheduleThis was my old PC and worked great. Ended up wanting something with a bit more power. Original boxes not included. Screws included and PSU cables. Case has some wear but is overall in great shape.Not a lot of usage. Opted for something with more upgradability and quieter hard drives. Original Synology box and accessories included. Looking to sell as a bundle. Apple TV works great but has some scruffs on it.In good condition, couple of scratches on the case. I was running Unraid on this but decided I didn't want to deal with tweaking everything, bought a 4 bay Synology instead. OS is wiped, you'll need to load your own. Not all OS's will install on EMMC. Includes accessories but not the original box.Was accidentally dropped.. Corner's are damaged and there's a couple dents on the lid. I had stickers on it to cover the dents. All damage is cosmetic, functions 100% fine. Screen is in great condition. Keyboard and trackpad in great shape. Includes original charger, does not include original box.