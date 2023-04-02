FS: Ghost S1 Ryzen ITX PC with 3060 ti, Synology DS220+ 28tb combo, 4 Bay U-NAS

ToyYoda03

ToyYoda03

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 1, 2004
Messages
1,850
Hi everyone. In the Seattle area if you're local. Heat in sig. It may take me 2-4 days to ship things out due to my schedule

Photos available here

Ghost S1 ITX PC - $700 shipped
This was my old PC and worked great. Ended up wanting something with a bit more power. Original boxes not included. Screws included and PSU cables. Case has some wear but is overall in great shape.
  • Ghost S1 - LOUQE Case
  • ROG STRIX B450-I GAMING Motherboard
  • Ryzen 7 5700X
  • GeForce RTX™ 3060 Ti GAMING OC 8G
  • ADATA XPG SX8200 Pro 1TB Gen3 NVME
  • Western Digital SN570 2TB Gen3 NVME
  • Crucial 3200 MHz 16gb (8GBx2) BLS8G4D32AESBK (runs fine at 2600mhz, 3200mhz not stable)
  • Noctua NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition Low Profile CPU Cooler
  • Corsair SF600 600 Watt, SFX, 80+ Platinum Certified Modular Power Supply

Synology DS220+ NAS Bundle - $430 shipped
Not a lot of usage. Opted for something with more upgradability and quieter hard drives. Original Synology box and accessories included. Looking to sell as a bundle. Apple TV works great but has some scruffs on it.
https://www.synology.com/en-us/products/DS220+
  • Upgraded with 4gb memory, 6gb total
  • 2x 14gb WD HC530, Manufacturer Recertified, 2 Year Warranty. Low hours, less than 3 days
  • 32gb Apple TV 4K 1st Gen

UNAS NS-402 4 Bay NAS - $270 shipped
In good condition, couple of scratches on the case. I was running Unraid on this but decided I didn't want to deal with tweaking everything, bought a 4 bay Synology instead. OS is wiped, you'll need to load your own. Not all OS's will install on EMMC. Includes accessories but not the original box.
https://www.u-nas.com/xcart/cart.php?target=product&product_id=17698
  • J4125 Quad-core CPU
  • 16G EMMC
  • 4G DDR4, supports up to 32GB
  • 4x 2.5 Gigabit LAN

Dell Inspiron 14 5425 - $320 shipped SOLD to Boggy101
Was accidentally dropped.. Corner's are damaged and there's a couple dents on the lid. I had stickers on it to cover the dents. All damage is cosmetic, functions 100% fine. Screen is in great condition. Keyboard and trackpad in great shape. Includes original charger, does not include original box.
https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/inspiron-14-laptop/spd/inspiron-14-5425-laptop
  • Windows 10 Pro
  • 14" 1920 x 1200 60hz, 250 nit display
  • Ryzen 7 5825U
  • 16gb (Upgradable)
  • 512 GB
  • Finger print reader
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top