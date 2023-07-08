FS - Genki ShadowCast/CovertDock Nintendo Switch Accessories

Finally getting ready to offload some parts now that I'm back in the states and starting rebuilds of my own stuff. Will have more to come but for now I'll just list as I free things up, was waiting for a buddy to do a build of his own but I'm tired of waiting lol.



US shipping only, PayPal for payments (prefer FF but that's up to you), shipping is usually the next business day but can sometimes hit 2x days if I get busy with work. Heat and all that in sig, been here a while lol.



For Sale:



EVGA RTX 3060 - $210 Shipped - SOLD!

Ryzen 5600x - $110 Shipped - SOLD!

i5 10400 - $85 Ship ped - SOLD!

Trijicon ACOG 4x32 w/fiberlight + honeycomb with mounting plate for RMR (black, SI) - $650 Shipped/Insured/Signature - SOLD!

NVIDIA Quadro P2000 - $105 Shipped - SOLD!

Patriot 32 GB DDR3 12800 Kit (4x8) Black HeatSpreaders - $12 Shipped - SOLD!

Long Ass HDMI 2.0 cables (1x 25ft and 1x 35ft) - $22 Shipped - SOLD!

Ryzen 3700x - $70 Shipped - SOLD!

Gameboy Color (Solid Purple-Grape) - SOLD!

Gameboy Color (Solid Light Green-Kiwi) - SOLD!

Gameboy Color (Solid Teal) - SOLD!

Gameboy Pocket (Yellow) - SOLD!

Gameboy Advance (Launch Solid Purple) - SOLD!

Samsung SmartThings Whole Kit - MOVED TO EBAY



1u 24 port GB switches - $35 Shipped - TP Link rack mount 24 port gigabit switch (TL-SG1024). Not managed but they served me damn well up until the pull about 2 months ago. I only ever used one at a time, the other was just racked as an on hand spare, I tried to swap between them every year but one most likely has more run time then the other. I have two, looking to only sell one but if you are interested in both at the same time then that's the only way I'd let them go. Includes power cable. Price listed is for ONE switch.



UNIFI AC Access Point (AP-AC-LR) - $40 Shipped - Unifi AP-AC-LR factory reset. These are the 24v AP's so I've included a POE injector (only mounted and used for testing) if you don't have a POE switch that can do 24v or if you are only using stuff in the box. Great AC access point, I just don't have a use for it anymore, pulled when I finally jumped to the 6 last month.



2x Raspberry Pi 4 2GB Model Pre-Installed into a FLIRC case - $40 Shipped each or $70 shipped for the bundle - Pretty much what it says, one was a retro emulation project that went no where, the other was a wireguard VPN host for a year while I was overseas, both are in the outstanding FLIRC cases ($16 bucks on Amazon) which are great passive aluminum coolers/cases. I picked up a Pi5 for the retro project I'm probably still never going to complete so time to move off the spare 4's now. DOES NOT come with SD card or power bricks, I probably can't beat the prices on SD cards on Amazon so I'm not even going to try but if have to have a USB brick with it I can try and include one but it will bump up the price, message me about that if needed and we'll figure something out. With enough interest I could maybe scrounge up one more FLIRC case for a Pi 4 but I would be keeping that Pi for myself, need to keep at least one of every gen lol



ALSO, putting it out as a feeler, I have a gen 1 Nintendo Switch that was soft modded at one point but then sat in a box for like 2-3 years or so. I have no clue on it's status, no clue on how to even test it or what the switch modding scene is like these days but if it's something that interests you let me know and we can maybe work a deal there. No clue on pricing if that's even something people want. Might need your help talking me through how to test and validate where it stands or reset it or whatever, I seriously gave up on the switch homebrew scene lol



More to come still lol