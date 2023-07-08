FS - Genki ShadowCast/CovertDock Nintendo Switch Accessories

Vaulter98c

Vaulter98c

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - October 2009
Joined
May 21, 2008
Messages
5,817
Finally getting ready to offload some parts now that I'm back in the states and starting rebuilds of my own stuff. Will have more to come but for now I'll just list as I free things up, was waiting for a buddy to do a build of his own but I'm tired of waiting lol.

US shipping only, PayPal for payments (prefer FF but that's up to you), shipping is usually the next business day but can sometimes hit 2x days if I get busy with work. Heat and all that in sig, been here a while lol.

For Sale:

EVGA RTX 3060 - $210 Shipped - SOLD!
Ryzen 5600x - $110 Shipped - SOLD!
i5 10400 - $85 Shipped - SOLD!
Trijicon ACOG 4x32 w/fiberlight + honeycomb with mounting plate for RMR (black, SI) - $650 Shipped/Insured/Signature - SOLD!
NVIDIA Quadro P2000 - $105 Shipped - SOLD!
Patriot 32 GB DDR3 12800 Kit (4x8) Black HeatSpreaders - $12 Shipped - SOLD!
Long Ass HDMI 2.0 cables (1x 25ft and 1x 35ft) - $22 Shipped - SOLD!
Ryzen 3700x - $70 Shipped - SOLD!
Gameboy Color (Solid Purple-Grape) - SOLD!
Gameboy Color (Solid Light Green-Kiwi) - SOLD!
Gameboy Color (Solid Teal) - SOLD!
Gameboy Pocket (Yellow) - SOLD!
Gameboy Advance (Launch Solid Purple) - SOLD!
Samsung SmartThings Whole Kit - MOVED TO EBAY
1u 24 port GB switches - $35 Shipped - SOLD!
2x Raspberry Pi 4 2GB Model Pre-Installed into a FLIRC case - $40 Shipped each or $70 shipped for the bundle - SOLD!
UNIFI AC Access Point (AP-AC-LR) - $40 Shipped - SOLD!
Switch INOP package (Gen 1 was hacked) - $100 shipped - SOLD!

Genki Shadow Cast/Covert Dock Combo - $45 shipped
This is commonly used for Nintendo Switches but the Shadow Cast part can actually be used for anything with an HDMI port. These are both their gen 1 products, not the new kickstarter backed gen 2 models. My Gen 2 combo pack just came in so I no longer have a need for the gen 1 stuff, still working perfectly though. Haven't used the dock as much as I expected but the Shadow Cast has been a huge boon while traveling, essentially using it to add HDMI in to my laptop, super freaking handy and quite small too lol. Comes with both core devices but you'll need to supply your own USB C and HDMI cable if you want to fully use them, for a few extra bucks I can sell you one but I figure damn near everyone on this board should already have a USB C and HDMI cable laying around lol. NOTE:: The link is for the international one with lots of plugs, all I have is the US plug one, I just couldn't find a product link for it anymore. For more info see the following links::
Shadow Cast Gen1
Covert Dock Gen1

More to come still lol
 
Last edited:
bump

I do have a handful of random DDR3 sticks and some laptop DDR3 sticks, 2-8 GB, If anyone is interested in that I can bundle it up
 
TTT added latest CPU from last night's swap
 
Bump as I make my way through some more of my older stuff, P2000 added and some price drops!
 
Bump and price changes, added a few things!
 
another sale, another bump, going to take some stuff to ebay soon
 
EDIT

Will bump later but looks like we can add pics right in the forums now, that's nice. The purple one just has a few light marks here and there, I tried to get the angles to show in the light but it's hard, they are very minimal. The light green one has more marks, easier to picture, noticed another bigger one you can't feel but on the right angle the light hits it, it's the one at the top of the screen. This screen overall shows more wear on it, the biggest or deepest of which is the one near the power light. Honestly for this one I would say just get yourself a new glass screen cover off ebay for a few bucks and replace the whole thing if it's not going to be a shelf piece. It's workable, had the kid play come castlevania on it for about 20 minutes and despite always dying because shes 7 she had no complaints, so I guess it's kid approved, but if you're getting it for yourself I would suggest the screen cover replacement.

There is a finger smudge when I tried a new angle on the green one, I put an X over it, everything else you can see in the pictures should be actual marks. The green one could also use a good 20-30 minutes with a needle to get the last of the crud out of the tiny grooves in the letters and such, It's currently as good as a toothbrush will get it and didn't feel like placing a lot more time into it this late at night
 
Last edited:
TTT , shit is going to ebay tomorrow if no hits, I know the gameboys will sell there at least
 
Moved all the GBC's, GBP, GBA, and even a GB Boy Colour to Ebay, name is in sig, if you end up getting one of them let me know you are from [H] and I can figure out a couple bucks off somehow. Name is in sig. Price drop on the rest of the stuff
 
probably the last bump for the network in a box lol, only thing I got left for the short term
 
New year bump, added some Pi's and a network switch

ALSO, putting it out as a feeler, I have a gen 1 switch that was soft modded at one point but then sat in a box for like 2-3 years or so. I have no clue on it's status, no clue on how to even test it or what the switch modding scene is like these days but if it's something that interests you let me know and we can maybe work a deal there. No clue on pricing if that's even something people want.
 
Vaulter98c said:
Finally getting ready to offload some parts now that I'm back in the states and starting rebuilds of my own stuff. Will have more to come but for now I'll just list as I free things up, was waiting for a buddy to do a build of his own but I'm tired of waiting lol.

US shipping only, PayPal for payments (prefer FF but that's up to you), shipping is usually the next business day but can sometimes hit 2x days if I get busy with work. Heat and all that in sig, been here a while lol.

For Sale:

EVGA RTX 3060 - $210 Shipped - SOLD!
Ryzen 5600x - $110 Shipped - SOLD!
i5 10400 - $85 Shipped - SOLD!
Trijicon ACOG 4x32 w/fiberlight + honeycomb with mounting plate for RMR (black, SI) - $650 Shipped/Insured/Signature - SOLD!
NVIDIA Quadro P2000 - $105 Shipped - SOLD!
Patriot 32 GB DDR3 12800 Kit (4x8) Black HeatSpreaders - $12 Shipped - SOLD!
Long Ass HDMI 2.0 cables (1x 25ft and 1x 35ft) - $22 Shipped - SOLD!
Ryzen 3700x - $70 Shipped - SOLD!
Gameboy Color (Solid Purple-Grape) - SOLD!
Gameboy Color (Solid Light Green-Kiwi) - SOLD!
Gameboy Color (Solid Teal) - SOLD!
Gameboy Pocket (Yellow) - SOLD!
Gameboy Advance (Launch Solid Purple) - SOLD!
Samsung SmartThings Whole Kit - MOVED TO EBAY

1u 24 port GB switches - $35 Shipped - TP Link rack mount 24 port gigabit switch (TL-SG1024). Not managed but they served me damn well up until the pull about 2 months ago. I only ever used one at a time, the other was just racked as an on hand spare, I tried to swap between them every year but one most likely has more run time then the other. I have two, looking to only sell one but if you are interested in both at the same time then that's the only way I'd let them go. Includes power cable. Price listed is for ONE switch.

UNIFI AC Access Point (AP-AC-LR) - $40 Shipped - Unifi AP-AC-LR factory reset. These are the 24v AP's so I've included a POE injector (only mounted and used for testing) if you don't have a POE switch that can do 24v or if you are only using stuff in the box. Great AC access point, I just don't have a use for it anymore, pulled when I finally jumped to the 6 last month.

2x Raspberry Pi 4 2GB Model Pre-Installed into a FLIRC case - $40 Shipped each or $70 shipped for the bundle - Pretty much what it says, one was a retro emulation project that went no where, the other was a wireguard VPN host for a year while I was overseas, both are in the outstanding FLIRC cases ($16 bucks on Amazon) which are great passive aluminum coolers/cases. I picked up a Pi5 for the retro project I'm probably still never going to complete so time to move off the spare 4's now. DOES NOT come with SD card or power bricks, I probably can't beat the prices on SD cards on Amazon so I'm not even going to try but if have to have a USB brick with it I can try and include one but it will bump up the price, message me about that if needed and we'll figure something out. With enough interest I could maybe scrounge up one more FLIRC case for a Pi 4 but I would be keeping that Pi for myself, need to keep at least one of every gen lol

ALSO, putting it out as a feeler, I have a gen 1 Nintendo Switch that was soft modded at one point but then sat in a box for like 2-3 years or so. I have no clue on it's status, no clue on how to even test it or what the switch modding scene is like these days but if it's something that interests you let me know and we can maybe work a deal there. No clue on pricing if that's even something people want. Might need your help talking me through how to test and validate where it stands or reset it or whatever, I seriously gave up on the switch homebrew scene lol

More to come still lol
Click to expand...
Payment sent for both TP-Link switches. Thanks!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top