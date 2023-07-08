FS - Genki ShadowCast/CovertDock Nintendo Switch Accessories

Vaulter98c
[H]ard|DCer of the Month - October 2009
- Joined
- May 21, 2008
- Messages
- 5,817
Finally getting ready to offload some parts now that I'm back in the states and starting rebuilds of my own stuff. Will have more to come but for now I'll just list as I free things up, was waiting for a buddy to do a build of his own but I'm tired of waiting lol.
US shipping only, PayPal for payments (prefer FF but that's up to you), shipping is usually the next business day but can sometimes hit 2x days if I get busy with work. Heat and all that in sig, been here a while lol.
For Sale:
EVGA RTX 3060 - $210 Shipped - SOLD!
Ryzen 5600x - $110 Shipped - SOLD!
i5 10400 - $85 Shipped - SOLD!
Trijicon ACOG 4x32 w/fiberlight + honeycomb with mounting plate for RMR (black, SI) - $650 Shipped/Insured/Signature - SOLD!
NVIDIA Quadro P2000 - $105 Shipped - SOLD!
Patriot 32 GB DDR3 12800 Kit (4x8) Black HeatSpreaders - $12 Shipped - SOLD!
Long Ass HDMI 2.0 cables (1x 25ft and 1x 35ft) - $22 Shipped - SOLD!
Ryzen 3700x - $70 Shipped - SOLD!
Gameboy Color (Solid Purple-Grape) - SOLD!
Gameboy Color (Solid Light Green-Kiwi) - SOLD!
Gameboy Color (Solid Teal) - SOLD!
Gameboy Pocket (Yellow) - SOLD!
Gameboy Advance (Launch Solid Purple) - SOLD!
Samsung SmartThings Whole Kit - MOVED TO EBAY
1u 24 port GB switches - $35 Shipped - SOLD!
2x Raspberry Pi 4 2GB Model Pre-Installed into a FLIRC case - $40 Shipped each or $70 shipped for the bundle - SOLD!
UNIFI AC Access Point (AP-AC-LR) - $40 Shipped - SOLD!
Switch INOP package (Gen 1 was hacked) - $100 shipped - SOLD!
Genki Shadow Cast/Covert Dock Combo - $45 shipped
This is commonly used for Nintendo Switches but the Shadow Cast part can actually be used for anything with an HDMI port. These are both their gen 1 products, not the new kickstarter backed gen 2 models. My Gen 2 combo pack just came in so I no longer have a need for the gen 1 stuff, still working perfectly though. Haven't used the dock as much as I expected but the Shadow Cast has been a huge boon while traveling, essentially using it to add HDMI in to my laptop, super freaking handy and quite small too lol. Comes with both core devices but you'll need to supply your own USB C and HDMI cable if you want to fully use them, for a few extra bucks I can sell you one but I figure damn near everyone on this board should already have a USB C and HDMI cable laying around lol. NOTE:: The link is for the international one with lots of plugs, all I have is the US plug one, I just couldn't find a product link for it anymore. For more info see the following links::
Shadow Cast Gen1
Covert Dock Gen1
More to come still lol
US shipping only, PayPal for payments (prefer FF but that's up to you), shipping is usually the next business day but can sometimes hit 2x days if I get busy with work. Heat and all that in sig, been here a while lol.
For Sale:
EVGA RTX 3060 - $210 Shipped - SOLD!
Ryzen 5600x - $110 Shipped - SOLD!
i5 10400 - $85 Shipped - SOLD!
Trijicon ACOG 4x32 w/fiberlight + honeycomb with mounting plate for RMR (black, SI) - $650 Shipped/Insured/Signature - SOLD!
NVIDIA Quadro P2000 - $105 Shipped - SOLD!
Patriot 32 GB DDR3 12800 Kit (4x8) Black HeatSpreaders - $12 Shipped - SOLD!
Long Ass HDMI 2.0 cables (1x 25ft and 1x 35ft) - $22 Shipped - SOLD!
Ryzen 3700x - $70 Shipped - SOLD!
Gameboy Color (Solid Purple-Grape) - SOLD!
Gameboy Color (Solid Light Green-Kiwi) - SOLD!
Gameboy Color (Solid Teal) - SOLD!
Gameboy Pocket (Yellow) - SOLD!
Gameboy Advance (Launch Solid Purple) - SOLD!
Samsung SmartThings Whole Kit - MOVED TO EBAY
1u 24 port GB switches - $35 Shipped - SOLD!
2x Raspberry Pi 4 2GB Model Pre-Installed into a FLIRC case - $40 Shipped each or $70 shipped for the bundle - SOLD!
UNIFI AC Access Point (AP-AC-LR) - $40 Shipped - SOLD!
Switch INOP package (Gen 1 was hacked) - $100 shipped - SOLD!
Genki Shadow Cast/Covert Dock Combo - $45 shipped
This is commonly used for Nintendo Switches but the Shadow Cast part can actually be used for anything with an HDMI port. These are both their gen 1 products, not the new kickstarter backed gen 2 models. My Gen 2 combo pack just came in so I no longer have a need for the gen 1 stuff, still working perfectly though. Haven't used the dock as much as I expected but the Shadow Cast has been a huge boon while traveling, essentially using it to add HDMI in to my laptop, super freaking handy and quite small too lol. Comes with both core devices but you'll need to supply your own USB C and HDMI cable if you want to fully use them, for a few extra bucks I can sell you one but I figure damn near everyone on this board should already have a USB C and HDMI cable laying around lol. NOTE:: The link is for the international one with lots of plugs, all I have is the US plug one, I just couldn't find a product link for it anymore. For more info see the following links::
Shadow Cast Gen1
Covert Dock Gen1
More to come still lol
Last edited: