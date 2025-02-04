  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Generic 16G (4x4gig) DDR3 ram and used UltraHDMI kit

I have a couple of items for sale.

1. Generic 16 GB(4x 4GB) of DDR3 ram. $15 shipped to CONUS.

2. Used UltraHDMI v1 kit. For those who don't know, this is a mod to allow your N64 console to output a HDMI signal to use on modern tv's. This was professionally installed and professionally removed. $75 shipped to CONUS.

Heatware:Bird222

See pics below. Thanks!

ME19ZXK2_t.jpgME19ZXK3_t.jpgME19ZXK4_t.jpg
 
1745488288120.png


You know you could just upload the pics in your own thread? Why are people still using image hosting that has a long loading delay?
 
