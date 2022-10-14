FS: Geforce RTX 2060 Super

Items are used. Prices are PP F&F and include shipping in the US if order exceeds $15 (except cases). Add 3.5% for Paypal G&S$190 - Geforce RTX 2060 Super 8GB Graphics Card. OEM card from a Dell desktop computer. Purchased on this forum a few weeks ago for a project that ended up not panning out. Card works perfectly.$65 - EVGA 850 GA 850w gold rated fully modular power supply. I ordered this from b-stock and it is unused since then. I bought 2 thinking I could use two and only needed 1. Includes ALL original modular cables and AC cable in a generic EVGA box. (I have two available).