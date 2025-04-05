FS: GeForce RT 4090 GAMING OC 24G--Sold

Hello everyone,

Purchased from Gigabyte's online store 10/22 and registered right away for the 4 year warranty.
I will assist you if there's ever an issue providing you didn't cause it, i have the original invoice.

Lightly used, never manually oc'd, and very clean.

Asking $1650 shipped, insured and I require signature confirmation.

Payment can be through PayPal, if not friends and family, then buyer pays any fees.

If you're in the San Diego area, pickup for $1550.

Heat in sig, thanks for looking, and feel free to ask any questions.

https://www.heatware.com/u/37991

Leaving up until the buyer receives, thank you!
 

