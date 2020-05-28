FS: Garmin Venu Smartwatch - AMOLED, GPS, HR - $170

AMOLED screen

GPS

HR Sensor

Pulse OX / Respiratory Sensor

Stress Sensor

NFC for Garmin Pay

Always On Display option

6 months left of warranty

I decided to go back to my FitBit. This watch does more than I need and I miss step challenges with my friends. 4 weeks old from an RMA, no scratches on the screen. Unit is in great shape. The replacement was brand new, not refurbished. I originally purchased this in December but the HR sensor malfunctioned 5 months into its life, hence the replacement. If you're not familiar with Garmin's smartwatches they're fitness watches first, smartwatches second. There are apps but I've never used them. Notifications work great, GPS is solid, HR is good, Pulse OX is neat but I have no idea how accurate it is. Sleep tracking is crappy, at least compared to my FitBit. The UI was not intuitive, took a couple days to get used to it but after I learned how it worked I grew to like it. Battery life varies between 2-5 days depending on what you enable. Always on display will drain it faster.My wrist is small btw