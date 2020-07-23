FS Gammaxx 400 fan

FS: One brand new Gammaxx 400 CPU fan complete with120 mm silent fan.The unit was bought when I built my R5-3600X as an alternative to the AMD box fan.In the end I decided to modify my Hyper 212+ with a new AM4 bracket and some cooling blankets.Never took this one out of the box.Asking $21...you pay $4 additional for shipping within U.SPaypal.