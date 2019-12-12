FS: Gaming Rig, Dell Precision SFF and a 27" Ultrasharp Monitor!

How's it going guys, life is starting to change it's course so I need to clear up some space and get some funds together for some medical bills that have popped up that my wife or myself didn't see coming.. Custom build - Always kept on the desk, none smoking household. Will come with a Noctua NH9 cooler and 3 120mm Fans to replace the stock ones as well as a PWM Hub. All BRAND NEW just never had time to install. I will sell those seperately for what I paid for them on Amazon a couple months ago. AMD Ryzen 5 1500X 16GB (4x4GB) AMD RX580 4GB 512GB Toshiba M.2 Fractal Design Define C $650 + Half Shiping Dell Precision T1700 i5-4690 16GB Ram 1600-DDR3L AMD Firepro W4100 GPU (4x mDP Outputs) 256GB Samsung SSD $160 + Half Shipping Dell U2717D - Always taken care of, no scratches anywhere. Mounted on an arm since new, stand still in the box. Will be shipped in the original box. $260 Shipped I will get more precise info when I get home tonight as this is all off the top of my head. I will also get pictures too! I check here a few times a day so shoot me a PM or post in the thread and I will get back to you as soon as I see it