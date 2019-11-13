FS: Gaming Rig, Dell Laptop, Hardware and More!

Gaming Rig is for sale, specs are as follows:AMD Ryzen 5 1500XASRock AB350M Pro4HyperX Fury 16GB (4x4GB) DDR4 2400MHz CL15ASUS RX 580 4GB512GB Toshiba XG6 M.2 NVME SSDSeaSonic M12II 520w Bronze EVOFractal Designs Define C MiniFresh/Activated install Windows 10 ProfessionalLooking to get $500 shipped. Not looking to part out, only selling whole!Dell Latitude E5450Intel i5 5200u8GB DDR3500GB Samsung 850 EVO14" 1080p Screen3M Removable Privacy FilterWindows 10 Pro$250 ShippedAMD FirePro W600 - Brand New - Never Used2GB GDDR56x mDPI see these going anywhere from $160-$380 on Ebay and Amazon. I'll ask $225 obo ShippedXbox One Controller Adapter$15 ShippedApple Magic Keyboards, Mouse and TrackpadLightly used all working as they should.Asking $35 per pair or $60 for the lot. Both prices shipped.AMD R7 350x OEM Card4GBDP and DVIUsed lightly when troubleshooting video cards in other machines$25 Shipped2x 16GB Micron DDR4-2133 Non-ECC (32GB Total)Brand New - Was going to use this in a server but scrapped that plan..$120 ShippedStartech DKT30CSDHPD3 - USB-C Multiport Adapter with HDMILike newWas going to use this for my WFH setup but was able to get an actual dock instead.$75 Shipped.If you have any questions feel free to ask, or if you would like to make a reasonable offer go right ahead! The worst I can say is no