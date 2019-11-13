FS: Gaming Rig, Dell Laptop, Hardware and More!

G

.Gunfire

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 15, 2009
Messages
444
Gaming Rig is for sale, specs are as follows:

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
ASRock AB350M Pro4
HyperX Fury 16GB (4x4GB) DDR4 2400MHz CL15
ASUS RX 580 4GB
512GB Toshiba XG6 M.2 NVME SSD
SeaSonic M12II 520w Bronze EVO
Fractal Designs Define C Mini
Fresh/Activated install Windows 10 Professional


Looking to get $500 shipped. Not looking to part out, only selling whole!


tklDvPI.jpg
7MQhVTr.jpg

Dell Latitude E5450
Intel i5 5200u
8GB DDR3
500GB Samsung 850 EVO
14" 1080p Screen
3M Removable Privacy Filter
Windows 10 Pro

$250 Shipped

qQRuFLY.jpg

AMD FirePro W600 - Brand New - Never Used
2GB GDDR5
6x mDP

I see these going anywhere from $160-$380 on Ebay and Amazon. I'll ask $225 obo Shipped

Bpb1oFH.jpg

Xbox One Controller Adapter

$15 Shipped

zxCv0UG.jpg


Apple Magic Keyboards, Mouse and Trackpad

Lightly used all working as they should.

Asking $35 per pair or $60 for the lot. Both prices shipped.

S4weEfi.jpg

AMD R7 350x OEM Card

4GB
DP and DVI
Used lightly when troubleshooting video cards in other machines

$25 Shipped

2x 16GB Micron DDR4-2133 Non-ECC (32GB Total)
Brand New - Was going to use this in a server but scrapped that plan..

$120 Shipped

EXyaju2.jpg


Startech DKT30CSDHPD3 - USB-C Multiport Adapter with HDMI
Like new
Was going to use this for my WFH setup but was able to get an actual dock instead.
https://www.amazon.com/StarTech-com-Multiport-Adapter-HDMI-USB/dp/B07G96KXB9

$75 Shipped.

nkrsU8c.jpg



If you have any questions feel free to ask, or if you would like to make a reasonable offer go right ahead! The worst I can say is no ;)
 
Last edited:
G

.Gunfire

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 15, 2009
Messages
444
Forgot to mention that all machines come with a fresh fully activated Win10 Pro install!
 
G

.Gunfire

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 15, 2009
Messages
444
Bump, price drop on desktop. Will probably post another laptop, just has a 500GB SSD this time.
 
cjcox

cjcox

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 7, 2004
Messages
1,601
I own a slightly higher end T1700 SFF, these can make for great Plex server (just saying). But you know, they are powerful enough to be a great hypervisor host as well.
 
G

.Gunfire

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 15, 2009
Messages
444
Thanks! I will be taking pics of everything either tonight or tomorrow now. Life has been a little hectic and is finally slowing down.

I might be adding more random tech in the near future, just need to see what I want to sell and keep :)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top