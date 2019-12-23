FS: Gaming PC - Ryzen 2700X, GTX 1070, 512GB NVME, 16GB PC3000, 600W PSU

I'm selling this custom-built gaming PC. All parts purchased within the last 30 days, except for the GPU. I build these mostly as a hobby. System has been tested for stability, so buy with confidence. CPU: Ryzen 2700X w/ Wraith Prism Mobo: MSI X470 Gaming Plus GPU: MSI Gaming GTX 1070 8GB RAM: 16GB G.Skill PC3000 CL15 SSD: Inland 512GB M.2 NVME PSU: EVGA 600W 80+ Case: Corsair Carbide 175R Fans: 2x 140mm; 1x 120mm OS: Windows 10 Pro Price: $775.00 Local pick-up in Northern Virginia only (Leesburg, Sterling, Chantilly, Reston, Tyson's, etc.) Heatware: Black & White (45-0-0) {} {} {}