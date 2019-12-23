FS: Gaming PC - Ryzen 2700X, GTX 1070, 512GB NVME, 16GB PC3000, 600W PSU

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by Darkswordz, Dec 23, 2019 at 9:27 PM.

    Darkswordz

    I'm selling this custom-built gaming PC. All parts purchased within the last 30 days, except for the GPU.

    I build these mostly as a hobby. System has been tested for stability, so buy with confidence. :smug:

    CPU: Ryzen 2700X w/ Wraith Prism
    Mobo: MSI X470 Gaming Plus
    GPU: MSI Gaming GTX 1070 8GB
    RAM: 16GB G.Skill PC3000 CL15
    SSD: Inland 512GB M.2 NVME
    PSU: EVGA 600W 80+
    Case: Corsair Carbide 175R
    Fans: 2x 140mm; 1x 120mm
    OS: Windows 10 Pro

    Price: $775.00

    Local pick-up in Northern Virginia only (Leesburg, Sterling, Chantilly, Reston, Tyson's, etc.)

    Heatware: Black & White (45-0-0)

    MptqS2D.jpg
    7R3r8aa.jpg
    fQzFzkk.jpg
     
    Darkswordz, Dec 23, 2019 at 9:27 PM
    MrC4

    Nice system and nice price!
     
    MrC4, Dec 23, 2019 at 9:41 PM
