FS: Gaming PC PART OUT - I9-13900k, 64GB (4x16) DDR5, 2TB SSD, RTX4090, And more!

B

Bryank930

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 30, 2005
Messages
378
I9-13900k with Asus prime z790-a WiFi motherboard - $600
64gb (4x16) gskill DDR5 - $150
Msi gaming x trio classic RTX4090 - $1600
Msi A1000G power supply - $100
Msi MEG coreliquid s360 cooler - $150
6x lian li fans - $100
hyte y40 case - $75


Prices include shipping to the lower 48 US States. Venmo payment preferred. Everything is located in Mke, WI - Local pickup available too.


Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/24093
I have ebay feedback if necessary under bryank9302

440911946_394548883571589_8212585056083452697_n.jpg440949971_1099050637840082_3147559522814216843_n.jpg
440986675_1430527024271018_4931376747729000991_n.jpg440935338_2339354439587977_4699676486016724261_n.jpg
 
Last edited:
