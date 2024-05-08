FS: Gaming PC - I9-13900k, 64GB (4x16) DDR5, 2TB SSD, RTX4090, And more!

B

Bryank930

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 30, 2005
Messages
375
I9-13900k
Asus prime z790-a WiFi motherboard
64gb (4x16)gskill ddr5
2tb ssd
Msi gaming x trio classic rtx4090
Msi A1000G power supply
Msi MEG coreliquid s360 cooler
6x lian li fans
hyte y40 case

Venmo payment - $2800 shipped to the lower 48 states - The 4090 will ship in it's own box to prevent damage. Located in Mke, WI - Local pickup available too.

NOT parting out at this time.

Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/24093
I have ebay feedback if necessary under bryank9302

440911946_394548883571589_8212585056083452697_n.jpg440949971_1099050637840082_3147559522814216843_n.jpg
440986675_1430527024271018_4931376747729000991_n.jpg440935338_2339354439587977_4699676486016724261_n.jpg
 
