FS : gaming laptop - Acer Nitro 5 w/1050ti, 1TB USB SSD drive, $20 Android devices, DDR3 ECC dimms

For sale =



2/20 (price drop) :

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-33 15.6" 1080p IPS laptop $375 SHIPPED (pics attached)

15.6" 1080p IPS

Intel i5-8300H 4c/8t

16gb DDR4 dual channel RAM

Geforce gtx1050 TI 4gb

256gb onboard NVME

500gb SATA SSD

Backlit red keyboard



Ports:

Left side = SD card, HDMI, USB3 C+A, gig ethernet port, kensington lock

Right side = 3.5mm headset jack, 2 x USB A, power socket



Comes with AC Adapter 120/240v 7.1a



This has been our personal gamer laptop for the last 4ish years. The GTX 1050ti is a decent 720p hi / 1080p low gaming GPU. I upgraded the ram to 16gb and added an extra 500gb sata drive, the expansion panel is easy to access on bottom with dimm slots and sata port for easy upgrades. The unit is in good condition with only minor blemishes from normal use. The screen is in good condition, no scratches, gets plenty bright. The battery seems fine, I played a 1080p movie on full brightness on battery TWICE with speakers and power leftover (Cabin in the woods! LOL). I won't lie, when under load the fans can ramp up and it's not silent. But when using headphones I never noticed it.



Cleaned it up real nice and wiped the drives, fresh install of Win 10 Home 22H2 and latest Geforce drivers.



Please let me know if any questions, feel free to make an offer. It'll ship UPS ground super well packed, I will cover shipping to lower 48.



I do not have original box, all it comes with is the laptop and the AC adapter. It's a big boy, better suited for desktop gaming over travel.



2/7 - $50 shipped : Samsung T5 1TB external USB SSD drive - original box and all contents including USB A and C cables. I used this for a while on my PS4 then PS5. So it's never been on for more than a couple hours a day... I'd guess 10-15 a week, tops. And would have been primarily read data since I was using it for extended game storage. Recently upgraded the m.2 drive so no longer need this. Works great and is fast.... this works very well for PS4/5.



Update 1/31 = got some phones and a tablet ready for sale too! All these are in very good condition and work fine. Minor/very light scratches due to normal use. Screens are intact no cracks. These are older and probably can't be upgraded, but doesn't mean worthless. I cleaned them all, did factory resets, and fully charged. Left them on for a couple days and still power on with plenty of battery left (they are turning themselves off since they are not activated, point being is the batteries work and hold charge). Maybe the Galaxy can be unlocked from T-MO, not certain. The Moto came "unlocked" from Amazon, I assume this to mean it will work on T-MO/AT&T and the like, I do not think Amazon account is required anymore. The Fire tablet requires an Amazon account.



Just a thought, but since the phones are T-MO, probably great candidates for el cheapo Mint Mobile options!



$20 each:



Samsung Galaxy 6 4G LTE 5.1" display (t-mobile) *NO SIM*

: android 7 : 3gb ram, 32gb storage : protective case, AC adapter, power cord. The protective case is slightly discolored but still fits fine.



Motorola G5 Plus 4G LTE 5.2" display (t-mobile / unlocked? Amazon) *NO SIM*

: android 8.1 : 2gb ram, 32gb storage / can use microsd card : protective case, AC adapter, power cord



Amazon Fire HD 8 (6th gen) tablet 8" display (amazon)

: 12gb storage : blue flip stand protective case, AC adapter, power cord



UPDATE 1/7/23 = I was digging through the closet and found an entire box of ram long forgotten. It's older DDR3 ECC stuff, so probably not much interest anymore. But hey if anyone can use it I will sell it cheap. They were all fully functional before they got pulled, but these will be sold AS-IS.



qty 24 Samsung 4GB 4rx8 pc3-8500R (pn m393b5173fhd-cf8, from the random 3 I pulled from the pile). I would take $35 (96gb) for the entire stack + shipping

qty 4 Samsung 2GB 2rx8 pc3-8500E (pn m391b5673eh1-cg8) = 8gb = $10 shipped

qty 2 Samsung 2GB 1rx8 pc3-10600e (pnm391b577ch0-ch9) = 4gb = $6 shipped

qty 2 Hynix 4GB 2r4 pc3-8500r (pn hmt151r7bfr4c-g7) = 8gb = $10 shipped





My Heatware is "Burticus".

Preferred payment method is Paypal. I prefer F&F, but if you want to go the regular Paypal method I would appreciate it if the buyer would cover the Paypal fee (I think it's 3%)



Preferred shipping method is USPS Priority mail. If you want more than the $100 default insurance, usually extra $3-4 per $100. UPS is also an option but they are not cheap.



Feel free to ask any questions. Sorry, but I do not know which motherboards these will work with outside of rack servers. Google is your friend.