FS: Gaming Laptop(8700 i7/1080gtx/16gb ddr4) & Oculus Rift S VR

S

slightlyhuman

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2003
Messages
1,183
Sager NP9155 gaming laptop. Bought it 2 years ago. Works great. Screen is flawless, keyboard and around the pad great condition and well. Very few usage marks on top of machine. No deep scratches anywhere on this. It's been babied.

Comes with power brick of course and Razer wireless gaming mouse.

8700 coffee lake i7
16 GB ddr4
1080gtx
250gb SSD
15" 144hz G-Sync display

LAPTOP SOLD


Oculus Rift S - less than 6 months old, comes with box.

$420 shipped


Oculus Rift Touch - less than a year old, comes with everything including box. ALSO includes a THIRD sensor and 2 silicone controller skins.

$300 shipped SOLD ON EBAY

I don't trade or buy/sell much these days but plenty of heatware under dperry03
https://www.heatware.com/u/12505/to



IMG_20200714_170524.jpg
IMG_20200714_170732.jpg
 

Attachments

Last edited:
T

trick0502

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 17, 2006
Messages
5,262
I guess my question really is are you adding anything extra with the rift s that doesn’t come included in the box? Like any additional accessories?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top