FS: Gaming Computer Local

Odigo
Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 22, 2002
- Messages
- 742
Selling my gaming computer. Looking for local to Michigan only (Ann Arbor/Detroit/Toledo area). Will upload photos later this evening. Looking to get $1700 with GPU, or $1100 without. Open to offers. The specs are as follows:
Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor with EK AIO Basic 360mm
MSI MPG Z690 Edge WiFi
TEAMGROUP T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 32GB Kit (2x16GB) 6200MHz
Lian Li UNI Fan AL AL120 RGB x7 with Corsair 5000D Airflow case.
EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G+, 80 Plus Gold 1000W PSU.
EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
Inland Performance 2TB SSD PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe 4 x4 M.2 2280 TLC 3D
