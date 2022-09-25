FS: Galaxy S22 128G Pink Gold BNIB, Hitachi 4TB, EVGA 1600 G+ & 1300 P+, Ripjaws 32GB DDR4 4266 B-Die

Everything can be shipped or picked up in the Raleigh area(North Carolina). Everything is OBO!G.Skill RipJaws DDR4 4266, they are Samsung B-Die. 2 x 16GB, I run them at 3800 @ CL14 1.4v, they are rated for 4266 CL17 @ 1.5v.200 shipped OBO.Brand new sealed: EVGA SuperNova 1600G+ Power supply, sells for $329, has 10 year transferrable warranty. $300 shipped. or $270 picked up from Raleigh area!Brand new sealed EVGA SuperNova 1300 P+, sells for $295, also has a 10 year transferrable warranty. $270 shipped or $240 picked up in the Raleigh NC area.Also have 7 HDDsWD 8TB Drives(White label, but they are identical to the WD reds with TLER enabled) - $90 each or $160 for the pairHitachi 4TB 7200 RPM - $40 each or $180 for all 5, 1 of the drives was used as a spare, so not really used at all.All drives are working fine.S22 in Pink Gold 128GB, Brand new from T-Mo, I just switched over and picked a phone with some promotion. Located near Raleigh NC, will ship too! Asking $425 shipped OBO