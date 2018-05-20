FS: Galaxy S20 Ultra, 128gb Samsung EVO Micro SD

1. Galaxy S20 Ultra ($1150) - SM-G998U1
2. Samsung 128 GB Evo Plus Micro SD Card (MB-MC128GA) - $20
- 128 GB Storage, Black, US
- Snapdragon 865, 5G - All carriers CDMA/GSM
- Factory Unlocked from Samsung
- Phone is a bit too big for my hand/pocket so I'm downgrading to an S20/S20+
- Mint condition with case
2. Samsung 128 GB Evo Plus Micro SD Card (MB-MC128GA) - $20
- Card only --- upgraded to a 256 gb recently
- https://www.bestbuy.com/site/samsun...dxc-uhs-i-memory-card/5785406.p?skuId=5785406
Last edited: