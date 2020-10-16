FS: Galaxy S20+, Denon AVR-X2200W Atmos/DTSX 7.2 Reciever 8in/2out HDMI

I'm really not digging Samsung's changes to Android, and want to go back to OnePlus.I've had my Galaxy S20+ for about 4 months. It still has the factory screen protector on it, and I bought the blue official Samsung neoprene like material case on day one with it.The phone is mint condition, and comes with original charger and I do have the box somewhere but I just moved and have to locate it.It is through T-Mobile but can be unlocked after paying it off. I still owe $950. I'm hoping to get $750 and take a $200 loss. I think that is a fair deal but let me know if it's not. Not sure I can go much lower.If you happen to have a somewhat older (s7/1+ 6/pixel) or newer for cheap I might take one to put towards tmobile trade in deal on the 4a 5G.Only selling to get a new eARC reciever.It's still functions and looks like new, with the box all accessories and paperwork. The thing weighs a lot and shipping is going to suck. Was originally $600 iirc.Open to reasonable offers just keep in mind the shipping cost.$310 shipped no fee / after feesOpen to trade for 3800Mhz+ 2x8GB ram kits, 500Gb+ nvme SSD, Ryzen CPUI prefer Zelle but do take PayPal