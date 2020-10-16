FS: Galaxy S20+, Denon AVR-X2200W Atmos/DTSX 7.2 Reciever 8in/2out HDMI

I'm really not digging Samsung's changes to Android, and want to go back to OnePlus.
I've had my Galaxy S20+ for about 4 months. It still has the factory screen protector on it, and I bought the blue official Samsung neoprene like material case on day one with it.
The phone is mint condition, and comes with original charger and I do have the box somewhere but I just moved and have to locate it.
It is through T-Mobile but can be unlocked after paying it off. I still owe $950. I'm hoping to get $750 and take a $200 loss. I think that is a fair deal but let me know if it's not. Not sure I can go much lower.

If you happen to have a somewhat older (s7/1+ 6/pixel) or newer for cheap I might take one to put towards tmobile trade in deal on the 4a 5G.


https://www.crutchfield.com/S-SH12cKsIi0b/p_033AVX2200/Denon-AVR-X2200W-IN-Command.html

Only selling to get a new eARC reciever.
It's still functions and looks like new, with the box all accessories and paperwork. The thing weighs a lot and shipping is going to suck. Was originally $600 iirc.

Open to reasonable offers just keep in mind the shipping cost.

$310 shipped no fee / after fees

Open to trade for 3800Mhz+ 2x8GB ram kits, 500Gb+ nvme SSD, Ryzen CPU



I prefer Zelle but do take PayPal
 
Last edited:
Bump for you. Bought an inferior receiver for $10 less a month ago. Shouldve waited. Most used atmos receivers i found were $500sh.
 
Price drop, bought my new one. Need to sell this before I get yelled at by my fiance lol
 
Bump
Battery acid leaked in the remote and I just had to buy a new one for it.
 
Tempted. I actually have a demon atmos receiver just sitting here for a year now. I would ask to trade if it wasn't so damn annoying to ship.
 
Free bump for that reciever, I've got the model identical to that right before it that just didn't have the atmos, It's a bad ass system, someone buy that!
 
