FS: Galaxy GTX 680 4GB - $40 Shipped

AceGoober

AceGoober

Jun 25, 2003
25,603
Howdy!

Heatware: AceGoober

Have one used Galaxy GTX 680 4GB - $40 Shipped

Pulled from a friend's solid working system. Ran at stock clocks. Is a little dusty but I'll have that cleaned out prior to shipping.

Rules:

Ship within continental 48 U.S. states. No exceptions.
First come, first serve.
Won't ship first. Non-negotiable.
Low ballers will be ignored.
Important: Will ship no later than evening of Tuesday, May 22.

Payment Methods: PayPal, CashApp, Venmo

20240518_125250.jpg
20240518_125235.jpg20240518_125303.jpg
 
