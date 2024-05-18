FS: Galaxy GTX 680 4GB - $40 Shipped

AceGoober
Live! Laug[H]! Overclock!
- Joined
- Jun 25, 2003
- Messages
- 25,603
Howdy!
Heatware: AceGoober
Have one used Galaxy GTX 680 4GB - $40 Shipped
Pulled from a friend's solid working system. Ran at stock clocks. Is a little dusty but I'll have that cleaned out prior to shipping.
Rules:
Ship within continental 48 U.S. states. No exceptions.
First come, first serve.
Won't ship first. Non-negotiable.
Low ballers will be ignored.
Important: Will ship no later than evening of Tuesday, May 22.
Payment Methods: PayPal, CashApp, Venmo
Heatware: AceGoober
Have one used Galaxy GTX 680 4GB - $40 Shipped
Pulled from a friend's solid working system. Ran at stock clocks. Is a little dusty but I'll have that cleaned out prior to shipping.
Rules:
Ship within continental 48 U.S. states. No exceptions.
First come, first serve.
Won't ship first. Non-negotiable.
Low ballers will be ignored.
Important: Will ship no later than evening of Tuesday, May 22.
Payment Methods: PayPal, CashApp, Venmo
Last edited: