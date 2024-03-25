FS: Galaxy book Pro - i7, 16gb ram, 512gb ssd

sparky1_2007
Jan 15, 2005
- 3,180
Looking to get rid of my old laptop and mini PC. They've served me well over the last year or so, but I just upgraded and am looking to off my old hardware.
Timestamps - should contain photos and specs for both systems :
View: https://imgur.com/a/NLWOIJ7
Samsung Galaxy book Pro - $425 shipped OBO - Bought from Amazon August of 2022. It has been a fantastic laptop - 11th gen i7, 16gb of ram, 512gb SSD and a nice 15.6" 1080p AM-OLED screen
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B091VBW5SX
https://www.samsung.com/us/computin...b-mystic-blue-np950xdb-kb1us-rel-accessories/
Minisforums EM680 - SOLD - Purchased directly from minisforum June of 2023. This has been a fantastic little Mini PC with a ton of power - it has primarily been used for work and has spent a majority of its time hooked up to a USB-C dock. Has an AMD U6800 processor, 32gb of ram & 512gb SSD in it.
https://store.minisforum.com/products/minisforum-em680?variant=44404823359733
https://www.anandtech.com/show/18905/palmsized-minisforum-em680-packs-ryzen-7-6800u-and-has-usb4
Heatware is in my signature
