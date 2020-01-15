FS : GA-AB350N WIFI AM4 MITX / Ryzen 1700 / Wraith Spire HSF / Samsung 256GB SSD / W10 Pro $215/OBO

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by terpsy, Jan 7, 2020.

  1. Jan 7, 2020 #1
    terpsy

    terpsy Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    492
    Joined:
    Aug 5, 2004
    For Sale :

    Western Digital 1TB SN750 NVME with Heatsink $OLD to DexNFx
    Purchased here in Mid December, used for about a week in machine, Need different storage methods for
    machine

    https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MQ468S8/ref=twister_B07XQXHPBC?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1


    GA-AB350N-Gaming WIFI (rev. 1.0) AM4 Mini-ITX
    https://www.gigabyte.com/us/Motherboard/GA-AB350N-Gaming-WIFI-rev-10#kf

    AMD Ryzen 1700 and Wraith Spire Cooler 8core/16thread 65w
    https://www.newegg.com/amd-ryzen-7-1700/p/N82E16819113428

    AMD SenseMI Technology
    Socket AM4
    Max Turbo Frequency 3.7 GHz
    16MB L3 Cache
    4MB L2 Cache
    DDR4 Support
    Unlocked Processor
    Thermal Design Power 65W

    Samsung 256GB 840 Pro 2.5 SSD (HP branded)

    Windows 10 PRO License tied to motherboard

    $215 Shipped / OBO

    Heatware under 'terpsy'

    Bumps Appreciated!

    Danke!
    -terpsy
     
    Last edited: Jan 15, 2020 at 7:34 AM
    terpsy, Jan 7, 2020
    terpsy, Jan 7, 2020
    #1
  2. Jan 8, 2020 #2
    terpsy

    terpsy Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    492
    Joined:
    Aug 5, 2004
    Good Morning Bump!
     
    terpsy, Jan 8, 2020
    terpsy, Jan 8, 2020
    #2
  3. Jan 8, 2020 #3
    terpsy

    terpsy Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    492
    Joined:
    Aug 5, 2004
    Afternoon Bump!
     
    terpsy, Jan 8, 2020
    terpsy, Jan 8, 2020
    #3
  4. Jan 9, 2020 at 9:57 AM #4
    terpsy

    terpsy Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    492
    Joined:
    Aug 5, 2004
    Thursday Morning Bump!

    Time to to ship still before the weekend :)
     
    terpsy, Jan 9, 2020 at 9:57 AM
    terpsy, Jan 9, 2020 at 9:57 AM
    #4
  5. Jan 10, 2020 at 11:13 AM #5
    terpsy

    terpsy Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    492
    Joined:
    Aug 5, 2004
    Friday (Fri-YAY) Bump!
     
    terpsy, Jan 10, 2020 at 11:13 AM
    terpsy, Jan 10, 2020 at 11:13 AM
    #5
  6. Jan 13, 2020 at 1:09 PM #6
    terpsy

    terpsy Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    492
    Joined:
    Aug 5, 2004
    To the Top!
     
    terpsy, Jan 13, 2020 at 1:09 PM
    terpsy, Jan 13, 2020 at 1:09 PM
    #6
  7. Jan 14, 2020 at 11:38 AM #7
    terpsy

    terpsy Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    492
    Joined:
    Aug 5, 2004
    Tuesday Morning Bump!
     
    terpsy, Jan 14, 2020 at 11:38 AM
    terpsy, Jan 14, 2020 at 11:38 AM
    #7
  8. Jan 14, 2020 at 7:34 PM #8
    terpsy

    terpsy Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    492
    Joined:
    Aug 5, 2004
    To the Top!

    NVME is Sold
     
    terpsy, Jan 14, 2020 at 7:34 PM
    terpsy, Jan 14, 2020 at 7:34 PM
    #8
  9. Jan 15, 2020 at 7:36 AM #9
    terpsy

    terpsy Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    492
    Joined:
    Aug 5, 2004
    Good morning Bump!
     
    terpsy, Jan 15, 2020 at 7:36 AM
    terpsy, Jan 15, 2020 at 7:36 AM
    #9