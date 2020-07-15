FS: G3258 + Xeon 1220 V3 + 60W Macbook Charger + WD Black 500GB HDD + Corsair Commander Pro

G3250 - $22 - Was using in a pfsense box but moved on to a better CPU.
Xeon 1220 V3 - $25 - Not sure if this is functioning correctly. I replaced this CPU and the Motherboard it was in and my BSOD issue was resolved. I never confirmed which was the culprit long ago when this was replace, but I think the motherboard was toast. If you can prove this is causing a BSOD I will refund you in full and you can keep it as a cool paper weight.
60W Macbook Magsafe Charger A1344 - $25 - I don't even own a Macbook so no use for this. I repaired one that a friend gave me and sold it with one charger. Somehow he had 2 so I'm selling this one and it is in great shape still. Looks unused.
WD Black 500GB HDD WD5000LPLX - $25 - Only has 21 powered on hours according to CrystalDiskInfo, so essentially brand new.
Corsair Commander Pro - $70 - New never opened. I believe this came with a Corsair case I purchased and I never used it.
Likely won't ship anything until 7/20 since my birthday is this weekend. Let me know if you have any questions.
Heatware: rekd0514
https://www.heatware.com/u/68586/to
Xeon 1220 V3 - $25 - Not sure if this is functioning correctly. I replaced this CPU and the Motherboard it was in and my BSOD issue was resolved. I never confirmed which was the culprit long ago when this was replace, but I think the motherboard was toast. If you can prove this is causing a BSOD I will refund you in full and you can keep it as a cool paper weight.
60W Macbook Magsafe Charger A1344 - $25 - I don't even own a Macbook so no use for this. I repaired one that a friend gave me and sold it with one charger. Somehow he had 2 so I'm selling this one and it is in great shape still. Looks unused.
WD Black 500GB HDD WD5000LPLX - $25 - Only has 21 powered on hours according to CrystalDiskInfo, so essentially brand new.
Corsair Commander Pro - $70 - New never opened. I believe this came with a Corsair case I purchased and I never used it.
Likely won't ship anything until 7/20 since my birthday is this weekend. Let me know if you have any questions.
Heatware: rekd0514
https://www.heatware.com/u/68586/to
Last edited: