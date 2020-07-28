FS: G3258 + 60W Macbook Charger + WD Black 500GB HDD

- Was using in a pfsense box but moved on to a better CPU.- I don't even own a Macbook so no use for this. I repaired one that a friend gave me and sold it with one charger. Somehow he had 2 so I'm selling this one and it is in great shape still. Looks unused.- Only has 21 powered on hours according to CrystalDiskInfo, so essentially brand new.Let me know if you have any questions. Prices are shipped. I had to make a new post. I guess posting that you SOLD an item is not allowed.Heatware: rekd0514