FS: G13, water cooling teardown, 1080ti

Prices figured off Ebay, includes shipping to CONUS, everything was working when pulled, payment through PayPal. Heatware is in sig. Feel free to make reasonable offer. Thanks!!



PM me if needing pictures.





$50 - Logitech G13





Water cooling stuff - take it all $200, will include random adapters and pieces leftover in box.



$20 - 10/13 tube



$?? (PM me offer) - 10/13 fittings (5-way block, ball valve, 3 swivel 90, 10 compression, caps, extension, hose adapter for drain line - mostly EK stuff)



$40 - CoolStream CE 280



$30 - CoolStream SE 240



$70 - Corsair HydroX XD5 RGB



$30 - EK Supremacy MX Uni block



$100 - Corsair HydroX 1080ti block w/ back plate on EVGA 1080ti (card included)





####



Sold $40 - Ubiquiti USG 3 port - Factory box and power supply



Sold $50 - Asus TUF x470-Plus Gaming



Sold $50 - Asus ROG Strix B450-F Gaming



Sold $30 - Corsair 2x8g ddr4 3000 CMK16GX4M2B3000C15



Sold $40 - Ryzen 7 2700x



Sold $50 - Ryzen 5 3600



Sold $52 Gskill F4-3200C14D-16GFX - 2x8 gig kit, working when pulled.



Sold $40 per / $70 for both - (2) 3tb WD Reds WD30EFRX. Have a decent amount of on hours but were in my media server the entire time, essentially cold storage.



Sold $40 - Corsair CMK16GX4M2B3000C15W - 2x8 gig kit in white, working when pulled.



Sold $115 - EVGA 980ti hybrid gaming w/ EK wb. Original cooler not included. Ran w/out problem, upgraded to 1080ti. Sitting on shelf since.



Sold $50 - Netgear R7000 router - Comes with oem & larger power supply and oem & 9 dbi antennae x3. Currently running DDWRT Kong build will clear settings before shipping. Had been working great, I've moved over to Ubiquiti so not needed now.



Sold $75 - Fujitsu Lifebook T732 - i5 3210M, 2x4GB 800 ddr3, 128GB ssd, 1366x768 touch screen (with pen), win 10 pro, main battery & charger (generic). Good condition with minor cosmetic wear overall, no scratches/gouges on screen or shattered plastic/case damage. Only problem I've had with this is the USB3 port only wants to run at USB2 speeds.



Sold $100 - Ryzen 7 1700 - bare chip



Sold $20 for both - 1tb WD Blue. Would rather pass on then throw away.



Sold $60 - MSI B350 Tomahawk Arctic



Sold $30 - EVGA GT640 #02G-P4-2643-KR



Sold $140 - Asus P6T Deluxe V2 & X5650



Sold $30 - Gskill F3-12800CL9D-8GBXL - 2x4GB



Sold $20 - PC3-10600S-9-11-F3 (2x4GB) / PC3L-12800S-11-13-B4 (1x4GB) / PC3-10600S-9-10-F1 (2x2GB)



Sold $15 - PC2-6400U-666-12-E3 (2x2GB) / XP2-8500 Ascent (2x2GB)



Sold $15 - LG Blu-ray Rewriter #WH14NS40



Sold $200 - Gigabyte 980 Ti Extreme Gaming GV-N98TXTREME-6GD - Changed to a water cooled card and no longer need. Used for gaming only.