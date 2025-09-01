  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: G.Skill TridentZ Neo SOLD

Warrior

Warrior

Hello All,

I have my old killer RAM kit up for sale, with original box. (Paypal F&F, or PayPal G&S +fees)

This kit works great, some of the best AM4 RAM you can get.

G.Skill TridentZ Neo 2x16GB 3600MHz DDR4 CL16 32GB Kit - SOLD
Pics:
NeoZ.ddr4.1.jpgNeoZ.ddr4.2.jpg

Let me know if you have any questions

Heatware: Warrior
 

Last edited:
bump, still available for now. Might sell a whole system with it if it doesn't sell separately in a few weeks.
 
