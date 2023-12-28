FS: G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo RGB Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-6000 CL30 Memory Kit F5-6000J3038F16GX2-TZ5NR

K

kluc

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 6, 2000
Messages
373
Selling the following memory kit:

G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo RGB Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-6000 PC5-48000 CL30 Dual Channel Desktop Memory Kit F5-6000J3038F16GX2-TZ5NR - Black

Fantastic kit - works perfectly - lightly used

$110 shipped free via USPS Priority Mail. PayPal.

Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/2544/to
 

Attachments

  • ddr5-front.JPG
    ddr5-front.JPG
    890.2 KB · Views: 0
