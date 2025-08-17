  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: G.SKILL DDR5 32GB kit, Noctua U9S and NH-U12A Chromax, Xeon E-2144G CPU

Have the following items for sale. Accept PayPal GS if you cover fee or Zelle. No trades at this time.
  • G.SKILL Trident Z5 Neo RGB Series DDR5 RAM (AMD Expo) 32GB (2x16GB) 6000MTs CL30 F5-6000J3038F16GX2-TZ5NR, used, no issues, retail box, $80 shipped
  • Noctua U9S Chromax, used, no issues, retail box, $50 shipped ($40 with CPU)
  • Noctua NH-U12A Chromax, used, a few minor bent fins, retail box, $90 shipped ($80 with CPU)
  • Intel Xeon E-2144G 3.60GHz Server CPU Processor LGA1151 SR3WM Coffee Lake-S (for C246 motherboard), used, no issues, $30 shipped.
 

Tempting, I'm just awaiting my VPA selection since I don't pay sales tax. GLWS!
 
