FS: G.SKILL DDR5 32GB kit, Noctua U9S and NH-U12A Chromax, Xeon E-2144G CPU

Have the following items for sale. Accept PayPal GS if you cover fee or Zelle. No trades at this time.
- G.SKILL Trident Z5 Neo RGB Series DDR5 RAM (AMD Expo) 32GB (2x16GB) 6000MTs CL30 F5-6000J3038F16GX2-TZ5NR, used, no issues, retail box, $80 shipped
- Noctua U9S Chromax, used, no issues, retail box, $50 shipped ($40 with CPU)
- Noctua NH-U12A Chromax, used, a few minor bent fins, retail box, $90 shipped ($80 with CPU)
- Intel Xeon E-2144G 3.60GHz Server CPU Processor LGA1151 SR3WM Coffee Lake-S (for C246 motherboard), used, no issues, $30 shipped.
