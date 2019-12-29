FS: FX-8350 / Gigabyte GA-970A-UD3P / 4x4GB Corsair DDR3

everything works as it should CPU OC 4.4GHz stable All 4 DDR3 sticks are same model (two have heat sinks, two do not - memory was not OC'ed) what's included: - Gigabyte GA-970A-UD3P REV 2.0 motherboard - FX- 8350 CPU - 4 x4GB Corsair Vengeance DDR3 1600 model CMZ8GX3M2A1866C9 - original boxes Not included, no accessories, no back plate, no CPU cooler Price as posted (please: no offers, no trades) ... $100 shipped anti-static bag, boxed then shipped via USPS Priority (CONUS only) Method of payment: Paypal eBay ID: obedience777 {} {} {}