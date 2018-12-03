FS FX-8350 combo, FX-8300 combo, 6x DDR3 Google Daydreams all NIB.

DISCLAIMER: All sales are F&F or you pay fees. Shipping is included in all sales.

Will take Paypal, Venmo or Newegg Gift card.


FS:

FX-8350 Combo WITH IO Shield :) - CPU and Gigabyte GA-970a-D3 - $125
20200428_211231.jpg
20200428_211235.jpg


FX-8300 Combo WITH IO Shield :) - CPU and Asus MSA97 - $125
20200428_211107.jpg
20200428_211139.jpg

4x4GB DDR3 1600 Team DDR3 Xtreme - $40
20200428_211155.jpg


2x8GB DDR3 1600 Mushkin Silverline $40
20200428_211208.jpg




3 NIB Google Daydream Views. $25 each, shipped. or $65 takes them all. Will take Paypal, Venmo or Newegg Gift card.

20200328_150928.jpg





Not looking to buy anything at this time.



$0




Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/117681/to

SOLD: Logitech Harmony Hub Elite - $150
SOLD: Outer Worlds Key - $25
SOLD: Outer Worlds Key - $25
SOLD: BF V CD Key - $15
SOLD: 8700k - $300
 
Might have some in that price range at work, will pm you tomorrow if we do.
 
