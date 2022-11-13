FS: Full watercooled 5950x 3090 Rig MKE Wisconsin pickup

WaXmAn
Jul 24, 2004
2,119
Looking to selling my built 5950x 3090 FE rig. Must pickup in the Milwaukee WI or I can drive to IL boarder. Maybe someone local will want it
5950x on EK WaTeRblock
ASUS X570 Crosshair VIII WiFi mobo
Nvidia 3090 FE on EK Waterblock (comes with original FE heatsink)
4x8gb Corsiar RGB 3200mhz CL14 Ram
EVGA T2 1600w
Corsair MP600 2TB Nvme
Corsair Air 540 case 240 radiator on top 360 radiator on front
Corsair 5x SL120mm fans
Blood Red EK fluid
Fresh install of WIN10 Pro ready for Gaming ASAP
All parts boxes included as well.
$2200
My References:
Heatware: Zerocool101 97-0-0
I accept PayPal F&F or add 3%
Will only ship to Verified/Confirmed PayPal Shipping Address
Shipping: FedEx to lower 48 with Delivery Confirmation
NOT Looking for any Trades
Local Pick-up Also in Milwaukee, WI Area
