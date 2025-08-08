FS full build 9800x3d, 9080xt nitro

As bad as I hate to I. Have to sell my pc I built in June. The wife, who is 42, was diagnosed with breast cancer and has to have a mastectomy that is scheduled the first week of September I’m selling my pc to help cover out max out of pocket deductible of 4 grand. Only selling as a complete system. I will remove the gpu and ship it separately to make sure it and the motherboard don’t get damaged in shipping. Local pickup is always an option around Richmond, KY.
Specs
Jonsbo d32 pro matx case
Gigabyte b850m matx board
Ryzen 9800x3d
32gb gskill ddr5 6000 cl 30
Sapphire 9070xt nitro+
Corsair 850 watt atx power supply
Scythe FUMA 3
2tb WD black sn850
4tb inland nvme
Selling the entire rig for $1700 plus shipping
I ship only to the lower 48
PayPal f&f or cash in person accepted
If ya have any questions just ask.
My best 238-0
Specs
Jonsbo d32 pro matx case
Gigabyte b850m matx board
Ryzen 9800x3d
32gb gskill ddr5 6000 cl 30
Sapphire 9070xt nitro+
Corsair 850 watt atx power supply
Scythe FUMA 3
2tb WD black sn850
4tb inland nvme
Selling the entire rig for $1700 plus shipping
I ship only to the lower 48
PayPal f&f or cash in person accepted
If ya have any questions just ask.
My best 238-0