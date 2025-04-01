FS full 7950x3d system part out 128gb ddr5, 7900xtx, 4070ti super, 2tb p41 nvmes, NIB 2tb 990 pro

Parting out my main rig. Built around Xmas.
1 asus x670-e motherboard with 32gb Corsair ram, and 7950x3d …SOLD locally
2. 2 2tb sk hynix p41 nvme drives… 100 each
3. Corsair hx1500i power supply $185 shipped
4. Kraken x73 360mm aio with amd brackets pictured $old
5. Gigabyte RTX 4070ti super max…$730 shipped
6. Sapphire 7900xtx pictured.. $930 shipped
2. 240mm gigabyte windforce 2 cpu cooler with am5 mounting hardware. Nice looking cooler.
This is pulled from a 2 month old nzxt systen $50 shipped
3. 2tb Samsung 990 pro evo with heTsink nvme. 1available nib…$120 each shipped
PayPal f&f accepted.
I’m a fast shipper.
Lower 48 only
1 asus x670-e motherboard with 32gb Corsair ram, and 7950x3d …SOLD locally
2. 2 2tb sk hynix p41 nvme drives… 100 each
3. Corsair hx1500i power supply $185 shipped
4. Kraken x73 360mm aio with amd brackets pictured $old
5. Gigabyte RTX 4070ti super max…$730 shipped
6. Sapphire 7900xtx pictured.. $930 shipped
2. 240mm gigabyte windforce 2 cpu cooler with am5 mounting hardware. Nice looking cooler.
This is pulled from a 2 month old nzxt systen $50 shipped
3. 2tb Samsung 990 pro evo with heTsink nvme. 1available nib…$120 each shipped
PayPal f&f accepted.
I’m a fast shipper.
Lower 48 only
Attachments
Last edited: