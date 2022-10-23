FS: Fujitsu Q704 4G LTE i7 Tablet PC

Kwincy

Fujitsu Stylistic Q704 touchscreen Laptop/Tablet + keyboard dock - good battery - Windows 10 Pro
Samsung 128GB SSD, i7-4600U, 8GB DDR3, Wifi & 4G LTE
Has SIM / microSD slots and stylus, the keyboard dock also has a battery and it too still has a decent battery charge.
https://www.fujitsu.com/ca/en/Images/q704-en.pdf

IMG_5629.jpg


IMG_5630.jpg


IMG_5631.jpg


IMG_5632.jpg


IMG_5633.jpg


IMG_5627.jpg


IMG_5628.jpg


Fujitsu TabletPC - $130 OBO Shipped

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Hackintosh - SOLD to karsten
i5-6200U-8GB-128GB NVME - does NOT have Thunderbolt ports

The screen is in good condition, normal wear and tear on the body/shell with some minor scratches, some keycaps are a little shiny but lettering is all visible. Battery seems to hold up decently. Currently running Mac OS 12.6.2 with Open Core 0.8.x.

Wifi, Bluetooth, Messaging, FaceTime and Screen Mirroring all work.

IMG_5641.jpeg


IMG_5642.jpeg


IMG_5643.jpeg


IMG_5644.jpeg


IMG_5645.jpeg


ThinkPad X1 Carbon Hackintosh - SOLD to karsten




Bump, also looking for trades. Specifically, I'd like to trade this equipment for 5x 12TB drives.
 
