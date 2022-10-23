FS: Fujitsu Q704 4G LTE i7 Tablet PC, ThinkPad X1 Carbon Hackintosh

Fujitsu Stylistic Q704 touchscreen Laptop/Tablet + keyboard dock - good battery - Windows 10 Pro
Samsung 128GB SSD, i7-4600U, 8GB DDR3, Wifi & 4G LTE
Has SIM / microSD slots and stylus, the keyboard dock also has a battery and it too still has a decent battery charge.
https://www.fujitsu.com/ca/en/Images/q704-en.pdf
Fujitsu TabletPC - $130 OBO Shipped
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Hackintosh:
i5-6200U-8GB-128GB NVME - does NOT have Thunderbolt ports
The screen is in good condition, normal wear and tear on the body/shell with some minor scratches, some keycaps are a little shiny but lettering is all visible. Battery seems to hold up decently. Currently running Mac OS 12.6.2 with Open Core 0.8.x.
Wifi, Bluetooth, Messaging, FaceTime and Screen Mirroring all work.
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Hackintosh - $140 OBO Shipped
H E A T W A R E
