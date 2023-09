FS: Fujitsu Q704 4G LTE i7 Tablet PC, ThinkPad X1 Carbon Hackintosh, FT: GoW Ragnorok code

Fujitsu Stylistic Q704 touchscreen Laptop/Tablet + keyboard dock - good battery - Windows 10 ProSamsung 128GB SSD, i7-4600U, 8GB DDR3, Wifi & 4G LTEHas SIM / microSD slots and stylus, the keyboard dock also has a battery and it too still has a decent battery charge.Fujitsu TabletPC - $130 ShippedThinkPad X1 Carbon Hackintosh:i5-6200U-8GB-128GB NVME - does NOT have Thunderbolt portsThe screen is in good condition, normal wear and tear on the body/shell with some minor scratches, some keycaps are a little shiny but lettering is all visible. Battery seems to hold up decently. Currently running Mac OS 12.6.2 with Open Core 0.8.x. Will include a flash drive that has the backup of the EFI that also doubles as a boot drive for restoration purposes.Wifi, Bluetooth, Messaging, FaceTime and Screen Mirroring all work.ThinkPad X1 Carbon Hackintosh - $140 Shipped2x Blink Mini HD Cameras, new - $20 each, shipped, PayPal only. Save a few bucks and buy both for $35! - SOLD to ClockerXP Rachio2 16 zone sprinkler controller. Upgraded to the 3 with less zones. It has been removed from my account and still works great with their current app, comes with power supply and cover. SOLD to ClockerXP God of War Ragnarok digital code:I'd like to trade a digital code for God of War Ragnarok for a disc based version. I'll either mail you the physical card that has to the code or PM it to you. Due to this, you'll need to have a decent amount of heatware before I'll provide you the code or you'll need to ship first. My Heatware link is at the bottom of this post.