FS/FT: X99A Godlike | TB3 Docking Stations

Got a few items for sale. Also willing to trade if interested. Items I'm interested in would be a Ryzen 7 3700x up to a 3900x, X470/X570 board, or an RTX 2080. Willing to trade any of the items below, combo, or by themselves. Don't be shy, message me ^_^. Heatware MSI X99A Godlike - $190 OBO Shipped Part of my old build. Been sitting in my closet for the past 2-3 years. Comes with original packaging and accessories. I believe every item is here, although I'll have to catalog and double check. Few cosmetic scratches on the red/black finish from swapping gpu's. Board worked perfectly fine when I boxed it up. Upgraded to a new platforum and sold my cpu, still kept the board. Don't have anything to test it. But was working perfectly before with all channels filled. Will offer a refund if it ends up not working for you, but should not be the case. MSI Z390 Godlike - SOLD Barely used. Updated bios to latest release, NVME heatsink pads also never used. Comes with original box and all original accessories. Z390 Gaming Edge AC - SOLD Got the board from a client. Had bent pins, which I fixed, works perfectly fine. No original packaging or accessories, Board only. I've thoroughly tested the board with stress testing applications with all memory channels filled, as well as a gaming environment via gaming stress benchmarks. IOGear GTD733 Docking Station - $65 shipped 5K, or dual 4k support, 15 watt power delivery over TB3. Comes with box and all cables. Kengsington SD5200T Docking Station - $115 shipped 5k or dual 4k support, 85 watt power delivery over TB3. Discontinued model now though, SD5300T seems to be the new unit with 135w power delivery and goes for 234.99. This unit use to sell for 250. Comes with original packaging and cables.