FS/FT: X99 Build Part Out/Seasonic 650 PSU/Corsair 650 PSU/GTX 1060/Corsair 64gb DDR4 2666mhz/E52698v3/Fractal Design Define C Mid ATX

I just upgraded so I'm selling the parts in this build and other parts I have lying around. That and my son has just turned a year and half and I've come to the realization that kids are expensive.
I'm located in New York zip 11357, Take Paypal F&F, will take G&S but you pay 4% fees. All OBO, worse I can say is no, but I'm more interested in trades than cash. Prices do not include shipping
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/63754/to (35-0-0)
Ebay: Ebay feedback (700-0)
For Sale
-Asus X99-E Motherboard, comes with I/O shield $130
-Qty 2x Intel Xeon ES e5 2698 v3 CPU (16 core/32 thread) (single one worked with above X99 build) $55 each
-Corsair 64gb 4x16gb DDR4 2666mhz $100
-Asus GTX 1060 $55
-Seasonic Focus Gold 650 Full modular PSU, missing molex cables $45
-Corsair RM650x Full modular PSU, also missing molex cables $45
-Fractal Design Define C Mid ATX (Local to NYC area Only) $50
-Cooler Master Hyper 212 $23
Trades - I'm more interested in trades or partial trades than cash (you must have valid heat)
Video card, 6800xt or 3070 or 4070
CPU Ryzen 5600 or higher on AM4
