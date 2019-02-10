FS/FT/WTB P90X, Vega56 Nano, RX 5700

Heat under MartinMsj.





I'm serious about getting rid of stuff.





P90X 90 USD SHIPPED

Great condition, virtually no scratches (I have my fat weight to attest to its usage) and complete.



Titan X Maxwell SOLD



Works great, never used for mining. Use for CUDA development and debugging. I primarily work with AMD hardware right now.



If you're in or near the San Jose area, I have parts of the workstation I'm willing to include with the titan for SOLD .



Titan X (Maxwell) 12 GB

+ Intel 4770K (Never overclocked.)

+ Corsair Hydro Series Extreme Performance Liquid CPU Cooler H80i

+ CORSAIR Vengeance Pro 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR3 1866

+ Asus Gryphon Z87 mATX Motherboard





StarTech Thunderbolt 3 4K Dock SOLD