FS/FT: Vader's Winter Part Out

Looks like folks are more interested in parts than combos or systems so i'm parting out my systems. As usual, multi-purchases will have discount. Shipping is costly from my area to West Coast so unless there is multiple products/combos or complete systems this is focused more East Coast. Local is 13413. All items will come in retail box unless otherwise stated.
TRADES:
NONE at this time
Please PM or msvirtualguy at gmail dot com. Paypal preferred and will be using invoice. Since I travel for work most of the week, shipping will be done on Friday.
|PART TYPE
|DESCRIPTION
|PRICE (includes shipping)
Cases
|Fractal Design Ridge White
|Retail box w/everything
$85.00 (local preferred due to weight/size)
|Xtia Xproto Mini White w/Enhance 7660b Modular White PS and PCI-E 4.0 Riser
|Retail box w/everything
$250.00
CPU's
|AMD Ryzen Zen4 7700x
|Retail box w/everything
$270.00
SHIPPED to Dopamin3 $400.00
SHIPPED to ninjacore $110.00
Motherboards
|MSI B650i Edge Wifi ITX
|Retail box w/everything
$220.00
SHIPPED to Dopamin3 $200.00
SHIPPED to razr m3 $135.00
RAM
|Teamgroup Tforce RGB DDR4 6000 Expo 32GB Kit
|Retail box w/everything
$80.00
|Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 5600 32GB Kit
|Retail box w/everything
Coolers
|Jonsbo HX6200D White RGB w/White
|Retail box w/everything
$40.00
|Noctua NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition
|Retail box w/everything
$40.00
|NZXT TN120 White
|Retail box w/everything never used
$25.00
SHIPPED to Dopamin3 $75.00
GPU's
|Gigabyte Windforce RTX 4070 2x OC 12G
|Retail box w/everything
$480.00
SHIPPED to MATRIXSHARK $370.00
SHIPPED TO gawkgawk $250.00
|COMBO DEAL ALERT!!
|All parts highlighted in YELLOW BOLD combo deal: $1,250 Shipped with Free Thermalright AM5 CPU Frame and 1TB Samsung 970 Evo m.2 SSD and special stand for Xproto mini
Gaming Systems
|PS5 Disc Version, stand, extra controller and charging station, and Arctis 7+ White Headphones.
|Retail boxes w/everything, barely used, turned on less than 10 times.
