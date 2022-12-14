FS/FT: Vader's Spooky Sale

I just built this because I wanted something better than a PS5 for gaming on my OLED in my office and of course just like my PS5, I didn't use it so it's up for sale. New the cost would be over $1600, without the keyboard and custom legs considered. All components will come with boxes unless othewise noted. Most components are new or lightly used. So both the PS5 combo and this system are going. The second system I used for work, great little system, excellent footprint and size for portability. It's also a very attractive case...this one I really didn't want to let go but I simply don't need it any longer after moving to a new Fractal Terra system which matches my desk perfectly. I also have some other parts from my Homelab as well that are up. Prices for each item are below the description with Shipping included.

1. HTPC/ITX System: Fractal Ridge White w/custom horizontal legs Coolermaster SF850 SFX White PS MSI B650i Edge ITX MB AMD Ryzen 7 7700x 32GB Tforce DDR5 6000 EXPO RGB White Kit Zotac RTX 4060 Solo Solidigm 2TB P44 Pro NVMe Noctua NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Keyboard/Mouse Combo - Free w/Purchase

PRICE: $1025.00 Shipped CONT US or local 13413. Prefer Local, then East Coast, West coast will be considered in that priority due to shipping costs.

2. ITX System: Cooj Sparrow MQ5 550Watt Flex ATX PS Asus Strix B660i Gaming Intel 12400f 32GB DDR5 5600 Corsair Dominator Platinum Noctua NH-L9i-1700 2TB Silicon Power XS70 NVMe M.2 Nvidia RTX a2000 6Gb *No box for Case or NVMe

PRICE: $825 Shipped CONT US or local 13413. Prefer Local, then East Coast, West Coast will be considered in that priority due to shipping costs.

3. PS5 Disc Version Combo: Two Controllers w/Charging Dock, SteelSeries Arctis 7+Wireless PS5 white and horizontal mount. Literally sat in my office TV console and maybe used 5 times. Black controller was never used nor the headset other than linking them to the PS5.

PRICE: $625 Shipped CONT US or local 13413. Prefer Local, then East Coast, West Coast will be considered in that priority due to shipping costs.

4. Nvidia Tesla T4: Just purchased off of ebay but realized i needed the L4 instead because of my SFF Homelab rackmount system only has a x8 riser. My loss is your gain as i'm passing on immediate savings (they are going for over $750). Tested working with passthrough on my Homelab testbench.

PRICE: $625 Shipped CONT US or local 13413. Prefer Local, then East Coast, West Coast will be considered in that priority due to shipping costs.

5. Server Memory: These are working pulls when I upgraded to 64GB DIMMS. All are ECC DDR4 2666. 2 x Supermicro, 4 x SK Hynix, 6 x Samsung sticks. Will not sell individual sticks but will sell in matching capacity/brand so 2 Supermicro, 4 SKHynix, 6 Samsung

PRICE: $25 Shipped per stick CONT US or local 13413. Prefer Local, then East Coast, West Coast will be considered in that priority due to shipping costs.

TIMESTAMPS


TRADES:
NONE

Will include all boxes unless otherwise noted without box.

Please PM or msvirtualguy at gmail dot com. Paypal preferred and will be using invoice.
 

TTT, looking for a Gold SFX Modular 450w PS for a new project.
 
Waiting on my Taxreturn. If ya still have this I’ll probably snag it.
 
TTT looking for something special in updated post. Please PM or contact me via email in the post if you can help me find this.
 
TTT, price adjusted and added White RTX 4070 as trade item.
 
TTT, prices lowered to reflect the GPU being sold and lowered price overall.
 
Price dropped again bump. Right now, you are getting $1950 in hardware for $1200. I would think that's a deal. Just add a GPU and you have a very capable system with great asthetics.
 
TTT, new white fractal ridge PC inbound as soon as the last HSF is sold.
 
How was/is the GPU hooked up in the pictured setup? The mobo doesn't look like it has USB 4.0?
 
How was/is the GPU hooked up in the pictured setup? The mobo doesn't look like it has USB 4.0?
The Ridge comes with a PCI 4.0 Riser w/extension. As for USB, this is what the board supports.

USB2x USB 2.0 (Front)
2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type A (Rear)
2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type A (Front)
3x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A (Rear)
1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C (Front)
1x USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type C (Rear)
 
Added many more items and changes to systems to include GPUs as well as fresh new pics of everything.
 
