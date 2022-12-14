FS/FT: Vader's November Turkey Sale

PRICE: $825.00 Shipped CONT US or local 13413. Prefer Local, then East Coast, West coast will be considered in that priority due to shipping costs.

2. ITX System: Cooj Sparrow MQ5 550Watt Flex ATX PS Asus Strix B660i Gaming Intel 12400f 32GB DDR5 5600 Corsair Dominator Platinum Noctua NH-L9i-1700 2TB Silicon Power XS70 NVMe M.2 Nvidia RTX a2000 6Gb *No box for Case or NVMe

I just built this because I wanted something better than a PS5 for gaming on my OLED in my office and of course just like my PS5, I didn't use it so it's up for sale. New the cost would be over $1200, without the keyboard and custom legs considered. All components will come with boxes unless othewise noted. Most components are new or lightly used. So both the PS5 combo and this system are going. The second system I used for work, great little system, excellent footprint and size for portability. It's also a very attractive case...this one I really didn't want to let go but I simply don't need it any longer after moving to a new Fractal Terra system which matches my desk perfectly. I also have some other parts from my Homelab as well that are up. Prices for each item are below the description with Shipping included.

1. Fractal Ridge White w/custom horizontal legs Coolermaster SF850 SFX White PS MSI B650i Edge ITX MB AMD Ryzen 7 7700x 32GB Tforce DDR5 6000 EXPO RGB White Kit Solidigm 2TB P44 Pro NVMe Noctua NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Keyboard/Mouse Combo - Free w/Purchase
PRICE: $825.00 Shipped CONT US or local 13413.

2. ITX System: Cooj Sparrow MQ5 550Watt Flex ATX PS Asus Strix B660i Gaming Intel 12400f 32GB DDR5 5600 Corsair Dominator Platinum Noctua NH-L9i-1700 2TB Silicon Power XS70 NVMe M.2 Nvidia RTX a2000 6Gb *No box for Case or NVMe
PRICE: $600 Shipped CONT US or local 13413.

3. Two Controllers w/Charging Dock, SteelSeries Arctis 7+Wireless PS5 white and horizontal mount. Literally sat in my office TV console and maybe used 5 times. Black controller was never used nor the headset other than linking them to the PS5.

4. These are working pulls when I upgraded to 64GB DIMMS. All are ECC DDR4 2666. 2 x Supermicro, 4 x SK Hynix, 6 x Samsung sticks. Will not sell individual sticks but will sell in matching capacity/brand so 2 Supermicro, 4 SKHynix, 6 Samsung
PRICE: $25 Shipped per stick CONT US or local 13413.