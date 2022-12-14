FS/FT: Vader's New Year Part Out

Looks like folks are more interested in parts than combos or systems so i'm parting out my systems. As usual, multi-purchases will have discount. Shipping is costly from my area to West Coast so unless there is multiple products/combos or complete systems this is focused more East Coast. Local is 13413. All items will come in retail box unless otherwise stated.

PART TYPEDESCRIPTIONPRICE (includes shipping)
Cases
Fractal Design Ridge WhiteRetail box w/everything
$85.00 (local preferred due to weight/size)
Cooj MQ5 GrayCase & Accessories only
$90.00
CPU's
AMD Ryzen Zen4 7900x3dRetail box w/everything
$400.00
Intel 12400fRetail box w/everything
SHIPPED to ninjacore $110.00
Motherboards
Asrock Steal Legend x670eRetail box w/everything
$200.00
Asus Rog Strix B660-i Gaming WifiRetail box w/everything
SHIPPED to razr m3 $135.00
RAM
Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 5600 32GB KitRetail box w/everything
$90.00 $80.00
Corsair Vengeance DDR5 6400 32GB Kit White x 2 KITS totalRetail box w/everything
ONE KIT SHIPPED to razr m3 $90.00(One Kit still available)
Coolers
Noctua NH-L12 Ghost S1 EditionRetail box w/everything
$40.00
NZXT TN120 WhiteRetail box w/everything never used
$25.00
Noctua NH-L9i-17xxRetail box w/everything
$40.00
Deep Cool Assasian IV WhiteRetail box w/everything
$75.00
COMBO DEAL ALL YELLOW HIGHLIGHTED ITEMS THERMALRIGHT CONTACT FRAME INCLUDED AND APPLE TV 1080p FREE: $765.00
*regular price to buy all this would be: $1,200. This is a steal!
GPU's
Evga FTW3 RTX 3080 custom painted WhiteBare card
SHIPPED to MATRIXSHARK $370.00
Zotac RTX 4060 SoloRetail Box w/Everything
SHIPPED TO gawkgawk $250.00
Gaming Systems
PS5 Disc Version, stand, extra controller and charging station, and Arctis 7+ White Headphones.Retail boxes w/everything, barely used, turned on less than 10 times.
$620.00 $580.00 $560.00 $550.00

PICS

TRADES:
NONE at this time

Please PM or msvirtualguy at gmail dot com. Paypal preferred and will be using invoice. Since I travel for work most of the week, shipping will be done on Friday.
 
TTT, looking for a Gold SFX Modular 450w PS for a new project.
 
Waiting on my Taxreturn. If ya still have this I’ll probably snag it.
 
TTT looking for something special in updated post. Please PM or contact me via email in the post if you can help me find this.
 
TTT, price adjusted and added White RTX 4070 as trade item.
 
TTT, prices lowered to reflect the GPU being sold and lowered price overall.
 
Price dropped again bump. Right now, you are getting $1950 in hardware for $1200. I would think that's a deal. Just add a GPU and you have a very capable system with great asthetics.
 
TTT, new white fractal ridge PC inbound as soon as the last HSF is sold.
 
How was/is the GPU hooked up in the pictured setup? The mobo doesn't look like it has USB 4.0?
 
The Ridge comes with a PCI 4.0 Riser w/extension. As for USB, this is what the board supports.

USB2x USB 2.0 (Front)
2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type A (Rear)
2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type A (Front)
3x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type A (Rear)
1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C (Front)
1x USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type C (Rear)
 
Added many more items and changes to systems to include GPUs as well as fresh new pics of everything.
 
Added a new AM5 x3d/x670e/ram combo and updated my trade list.
 
