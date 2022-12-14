FS/FT: Vader's New Year Part Out

Looks like folks are more interested in parts than combos or systems so i'm parting out my systems. As usual, multi-purchases will have discount. Shipping is costly from my area to West Coast so unless there is multiple products/combos or complete systems this is focused more East Coast. Local is 13413. All items will come in retail box unless otherwise stated.
PICS
TRADES:
NONE at this time
Please PM or msvirtualguy at gmail dot com. Paypal preferred and will be using invoice. Since I travel for work most of the week, shipping will be done on Friday.
|PART TYPE
|DESCRIPTION
|PRICE (includes shipping)
Cases
|Fractal Design Ridge White
|Retail box w/everything
$85.00 (local preferred due to weight/size)
|Cooj MQ5 Gray
|Case & Accessories only
$90.00
CPU's
|AMD Ryzen Zen4 7900x3d
|Retail box w/everything
$400.00
SHIPPED to ninjacore $110.00
Motherboards
|Asrock Steal Legend x670e
|Retail box w/everything
$200.00
SHIPPED to razr m3 $135.00
RAM
|Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 5600 32GB Kit
|Retail box w/everything
|Corsair Vengeance DDR5 6400 32GB Kit White x 2 KITS total
|Retail box w/everything
ONE KIT SHIPPED to razr m3 $90.00(One Kit still available)
Coolers
|Noctua NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition
|Retail box w/everything
$40.00
|NZXT TN120 White
|Retail box w/everything never used
$25.00
|Noctua NH-L9i-17xx
|Retail box w/everything
$40.00
|Deep Cool Assasian IV White
|Retail box w/everything
$75.00
|COMBO DEAL ALL YELLOW HIGHLIGHTED ITEMS THERMALRIGHT CONTACT FRAME INCLUDED AND APPLE TV 1080p FREE: $765.00
*regular price to buy all this would be: $1,200. This is a steal!
GPU's
SHIPPED to MATRIXSHARK $370.00
SHIPPED TO gawkgawk $250.00
Gaming Systems
|PS5 Disc Version, stand, extra controller and charging station, and Arctis 7+ White Headphones.
|Retail boxes w/everything, barely used, turned on less than 10 times.
PICS
TRADES:
NONE at this time
Please PM or msvirtualguy at gmail dot com. Paypal preferred and will be using invoice. Since I travel for work most of the week, shipping will be done on Friday.
Last edited: