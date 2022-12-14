FS/FT: Vader's December Holiday Part Out

Looks like folks are more interested in parts than combos or systems so i'm parting out my systems. As usual, multi-purchases will have discount. Shipping is costly from my area to West Coast so unless there is multiple products/combos or complete systems this is focused more East Coast. Local is 13413. All items will come in retail box unless otherwise stated.
PICS
TRADES:
NONE at this time
Please PM or msvirtualguy at gmail dot com. Paypal preferred and will be using invoice.
|PART TYPE
|DESCRIPTION
|PRICE (includes shipping)
Cases
|Fractal Design Ridge White
|Retail box w/everything
$85.00 (local preferred due to weight/size)
CPU's
|AMD Ryzen Zen4 7700x
|Retail box w/everything
$260.00
|AMD Ryzen Zen4 7900x3d
|Retail box w/everything
$380.00
Motherboards
|Asrock Steal Legend x670e
|Retail box w/everything
$200.00
|MSI B650i Edge Wifi
|Retail box w/everything
$220.00
RAM
|Teamgroup Tforce RGB DDR5 6000 EXPO 32GB Kit White
|Retail box w/everything
$75.00
|Corsair Vengeance DDR5 6400 32GB Kit White
|Retail box w/everything
$90.00
Coolers
|Noctua NH-L12 Ghost S1 Edition
|Retail box w/everything
$40.00
|NZXT TN120 White
|Retail box w/everything never used
$25.00
GPU's
|Evga FTW3 RTX 3080 custom painted White
|Bare card
$375.00
Gaming Systems
|PS5 Disc Version, stand, extra controller and charging station, and Arctis &+ White Headphones.
|Retail boxes w/everything, barely used, turned on less than 10 times.
$620.00
PICS
TRADES:
NONE at this time
Please PM or msvirtualguy at gmail dot com. Paypal preferred and will be using invoice.
Last edited: