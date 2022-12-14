FS/FT: Vader's Big Summer Blowout

Summer is here and it's time to let some of my projects go. There will be several items inbound but first up, I built this with the intent of using this for 4k gaming on my OLED in my office but as usual, time is not on my side and the PS5 is there to fill a gap if I need it, in short this has seen little use. If you are looking for the ultimate performance in under 10L this is it.



FormD T1 V2 Titanium Sandwich w/Tempered Glass (will ship without Glass installed but will be included)

Corsair SF750 w/Custom length cables, sleeved cable kit (unused) & Corsair custom 12v GPU Cable

MSI z690i Unify Argueably one of the best Intel ITX boards every made, do the research (3 x M.2s, etc)

Intel 13600k cooled by Phanteks Glacier One 240MP (fans unsused, Noctua 120mm slim replaced)

G.skill Trident Z RGB Black DDR5 7200 (XMP profile no problem on the above MB)

Sk Hynix 2TB NVMe P41 Gen4 NVMe

Nvidia RTX 4080 Founders Edition







TRADES:

ONLY LOOKING FOR Nvidia RTX 4000 ada sff



This system new would cost over $2700 today. Will include all boxes with the exception of the Power Supply.



PRICE SHIPPED CONT US: $2200



Please PM or msvirtualguy at gmail dot com. Paypal preferred and will be using invoice.