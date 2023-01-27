FS/FT: UNIFI, UBIQUITI, SYNOLOGY, 10Gb Stuff, NETGEAR, Pico ATX/ITX

It has come to my attention that scammers are using my pix, and part of my ad to rip people off online. I'm the real deal. Use common sense folks!



For your consideration I have in new, or like new, very low usage:

450W Peak Output Switch DC-DC ATX Pico PSU/ ITX Case Combo $75 shipped ​

Aluminum Mini-ITX HTPC Desktop Computer Chassis (Red Tempered Glass)

UNIFI BOTH

$500

Ubiquiti UniFi Switch Aggregation $250

(8) 10G SFP+ Ports

160 Gbps switching capacity

1.3" Touchscreen with AR switch management

Ubiquiti UniFi U6 Enterprise Access Point $260

WiFi 4/WiFi 5/WiFi 6/WiFi 6E (2.4/5/6 GHz bands)

10.2 Gbps aggregate throughput rate

(1) 2.5GbE RJ45 port (PoE In)

Powered with PoE+ (PoE adapter optional)



Managed 10-Port Gigabit/ 10G Ethernet Plus Switch (GS110EMX) - $140 ​

Unmanaged PoE+ 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch (GS108PP) - $80 ​

EAX80 — Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 WiFi-6 Mesh Extender - $80 ​

2x BRAND NEW, NEVER USED, SYNOLOGY E10G21-F2 10Gb Ethernet Adapter (w/dual SFP+ Ports) -

$230 each

Prices include shippin

g !

