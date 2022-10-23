FS/FT: Unifi AC AP Pro, 2x Crucial 4GB DDR4-2400 SODIMMS, 2x Corsair XD5 RGB Pump/Res

Looking to trade any of this equipment for 12TB drives to fill my current NAS. Need 5 more!

Finished up upgrading my network and this Unifi AC AP Pro is the last AP that was removed.


IMG_4990.jpg


IMG_4991.jpg


Unifi AP AC Pro - $60 shipped, PayPal F&F


Purchased for a NAS that I no longer have, this memory was only used for about a month. Worked with no issues on my QNAP:

IMG_4959.jpg


Matched Pair of Crucial DDR4-2400 SODIMMS - $20 shipped, PayPal F&F


I also have two Corsair XD5 RGB D5 PWM Pump/Res units from my old tower 900 build. They are excellent and quiet pumps and you don't have to use Corsair's iCUE software for ARGB control. It has an additional cable that can connect to your ARGB connector on your motherboard/controller. One was purchased new earlier this year (and was used to cool a 11900k and a 12900k) and the other (used to cool a Zotac 3090 and an Asus 3090) was bought here on the forums used 2 years ago. Both come with original boxes and accessories. They've been sitting around for months collecting literal dust since I switched to my desk pc build.

IMG_4670.jpg


IMG_4669.jpg


Newer XD5 pump - $120 shipped
Older XD5 pump - $90 shipped
Buy both for $200 shipped, PP F&F Only

Used AMD Ryzen 3 3100, comes with HSF and box. Box is from a Ryzen 5, but CPU and HSF fit right in.

IMG_4852.jpg


IMG_4853.jpg


AMD Ryzen 3 3100 - SOLD to hakstarr




H E A T W A R E
 

Last edited:
Bump, also looking for trades. Specifically, I'd like to trade this equipment for 5x 12TB drives.
 
