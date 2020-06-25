FS/FT: Ultimate Work From Home Bundle - XPS 15, TB Dock, Wireless KB/Mouse, BT Speaker

Vader

My company just extended work from home policies to end of year and I have no need for a laptop right now. My iPad Pro will work if I need it. I have this Ultimate Work From Home Dell/Apple bundle. Laptop was used lightly, had the dbrand skin on it since day one, in perfect condition. Everything lightly used...apple watch used maybe 5 times. Everything will come retail box with all accessories.

SELLING AS BUNDLE ONLY



ItemDescriptionCost Shipped CONT US
Dell XPS 15 9570i7-8750H Hexacore, 32GB RAM, 500GB NVMe, Nvidia GTX 1050Ti, 4k Infinity Edge Display Touch, Excellent Condition - Dbrand Skin
Dell 3GMVT Thunderbolt DockTB16, 240W, Black all the ports you could ask for
Dell KM717 Keyboard/MousePremier Wireless Keyboard/Mouse combo
Dell AE715 Speaker SystemWireless Speaker, 3.5mm jack, etc, great for conference calls etc
$850 Shipped CONT US


Refs are in sig, and Refs are a must.
 
Staples

Great deal. I'd bite if it were a 2 in 1. I think the laptop might be model 7590.
 
Vader

Updated post. Removed Apple Watch as it was sold separately from the Dell Bundle. Lowered Price to reflect.
 
